NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical and respiratory masks are playing a crucial role during the COVID-19 pandemic and for the prevention of other diseases too. These masks are the most effective and economic non-pharmaceutical intervention measure to curb the spread of infection, which has been made mandatory to wear in public by various governments. Surgical masks are an inevitable requirement in hospitals, and respiratory masks provide high-end protection from pathogenic microbes and viruses, which eventually contrives toward massive demand from public and healthcare workers. Escalated production, mass procurements, recent product launches, and innovative features by key players are major factors anticipated to fuel market growth.

The global surgical and respiratory masks market is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 8% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030, to be valued around US$ 6.7 Bn by 2030.

Key Takeaways from Surgical and Respiratory Masks Market Study

Respirators contributed for a larger revenue share than surgical masks in the global surgical and respiratory masks market in 2019, owing to their advanced filters, high adoption rate, high-end protection from viruses and toxic gases, and higher cost.

Reusable surgical and respiratory masks are anticipated to grab notable share in the usage segment due to their massive acceptance, cost-effectiveness, and eco-friendly nature.

Institutional sales held more than half of the value share of the distribution channels in the global surgical and respiratory masks market, due to preference for their quality and originality.

North America dominates the revenue share of the global surgical and respiratory masks market, and is expected to be more lucrative with massive demand for surgical and respiratory masks to prevent contagious respiratory diseases.

Global downturns, looming economy, high expenses of masks, counterfeit respirators, and scarce availability are anticipated to decelerate the growth of the global surgical and respiratory masks market.

The COVID-19 outbreak has rocked the growth of the global surgical and respiratory masks market, driven by massive demand for these masks for protection purposes.

