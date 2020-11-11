



SMASHDOCs shakes up the billion-dollar annual report market SMASHDOCs saves time and significantly cuts costs, making processes easier and more secure

Professional one-click layout feature eliminates graphic design agencies

Prospective client base of 75,000 companies in Germany alone could generate potential revenues of more than EUR 1.5 billion per year

Munich, 11. November 2020 - SMASHDOCs, the world's leading development and marketing platform for collaborative word processing, has introduced a new solution for creating annual reports. SMASH-DOCs users can now create annual reports faster, more cost-effectively and more se-curely than ever before. "SMASHDOCs revolutionises the way businesses create annual reports. Our software solution enables corporations, credit institutions, insurance com-panies, cooperatives and public institutions to reduce the effort required to create and publish their annual reports. What's more, it significantly accelerates their processes", says Christian Marchsreiter, founder and CEO of SMASHDOCs.



Faster processes, lower costs

The new SMASHDOCs solution for annual reports allows teams to work on reports sim-ultaneously, across departments and company boundaries. Users will appreciate how easy it is to reconcile different versions and will be happy to say goodbye to the flood of emails that normally accompanies the drafting of an annual report. When time is of the essence, SMASHDOCs saves time. It also saves money by eliminating external agency costs for typesetting and layout. Companies can select the final layout and create printa-ble PDFs themselves at any time. This means that reports can go through any number of change and correction runs without any additional costs. Moreover, managing different versions and making changes is totally straightforward and audit-proof at all times.




