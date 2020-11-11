 

SG Blocks to Host Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on November 16, 2020 at 4 30 p.m. ET

11.11.2020, 13:00  |   |   |   

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, will hold a conference call on, November 16, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

SG Blocks Chief Executive Officer Paul Galvin and Acting Chief Financial Officer Gerald Sheeran will host the listen only conference call. Management will be available following the call for individual investor calls. To schedule a call with management please contact investors@sgblocks.com.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date:

 

November 16, 2020

Time:

 

4:30 p.m. ET

Toll-free dial-in number:

 

1-855-327-6837

International dial-in number:

 

1-631-891-4304

Conference ID:

 

10011924

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=142457 and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.sgblocks.com.

To access the replay, please use the following information

Toll-free replay number:

 

1-844-512-2921

International replay number:

 

1-412-317-6671

Replay ID:

 

10011924

About SG Blocks, Inc.
SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value. Each project starts with GreenSteelTM, the structural core and shell of an SG Blocks building, and then customized to client specifications. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.

