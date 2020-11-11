 

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

On Wednesday, November 18, 2020, Cardiovascular Systems’ (NASDAQ: CSII) Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Ward, will present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time.

You may access the live audio webcast, as well as a replay on the company’s investor relations website, https://investors.csi360.com/events-and-presentations/events-calendar/ ....

About Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., based in St. Paul, Minn., is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. The company’s orbital atherectomy system treats calcified and fibrotic plaque in arterial vessels throughout the leg and heart and addresses many of the limitations associated with existing surgical, catheter and pharmacological treatment alternatives. For additional information, please visit www.csi360.com and connect on Twitter @csi360.

