XPEL Reports Record Revenue in Third Quarter 2020; Revenue Increases 29.5%

XPEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XPEL) (the "Company"), a global provider of protective films and coatings, announced results for the third quarter and first nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Revenues increased 29.5% to $46.1 million compared to third quarter 2019

Net income grew 46.5% to $6.6 million, or $0.24 per basic and diluted share, compared to $4.5 million, or $0.16 per basic and diluted share, in the same quarter of 2019

EBITDA grew 50.5% to $9.0 million, or 19.5% of revenues compared to $6.0 million in third quarter 20191

Nine Months Highlights

Revenues increased 22.0% to $110.3 million compared to the prior year period

Net income increased 30.0% to $12.2 million, or $0.44 per basic and diluted share, compared to $9.4 million, or $0.34 per basic and diluted share, in the same period of 2019

EBITDA grew 30.5% to $17.2 million, or 15.6% of revenues, as compared to $13.2 million in the same prior year period1

Ryan Pape, President and Chief Executive Officer of XPEL, commented, “We saw solid top and bottom line performance in the third quarter with almost all of our regions experiencing record revenue. Third quarter auto sales were relatively strong in most of the regions in which we operate and there seems to be an increasing trend toward more vehicle ownership which creates opportunity for our business. Our third quarter results demonstrate that we are taking advantage of this opportunity and we are well positioned to continue to do so in the coming months.”

For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020:

Revenues. Revenues increased approximately $10.5 million or 29.5% to $46.1 million as compared to $35.6 million in the prior year.

Gross Margin. Gross margin was 34.8% compared to 34.5% in the third quarter of 2019.

Expenses. Operating expenses increased slightly to $7.6 million, but decreased as a percentage of sales to 16.5%, compared to $6.6 million or 18.5% of sales in the prior year period.

Net income. Net income was $6.6 million, or $0.24 per basic and diluted share versus net income of $4.5 million, or $0.16 per basic and diluted share in the third quarter of 2019.

EBITDA. EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) was $9.0 million, or 19.5% of sales, as compared to $6.0 million in the prior year1.

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020:

Revenues. Revenues increased approximately $19.9 million or 22.0% to $110.3 million as compared to $90.4 million in the same period of the prior year.

Gross Margin. Gross margin improved slightly to 34.5% compared 34.3% in the first nine months of 2019.

Expenses. Operating expenses increased to $22.0 million, and decreased slightly to 20.0% of sales, compared to $18.9 million or 20.9% of sales in the same prior year period.

Foreign Currency Exchange. Foreign Currency Exchange loss increased to $0.4 million in the nine month period compared to $0.2 million in the same prior period.

Net income. Net income was $12.2 million, or $0.44 per basic and diluted share versus net income of $9.4 million, or $0.34 per basic and diluted share in the first nine months of 2019.

EBITDA. EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) was $17.2 million, or 15.6% of sales, as compared to $13.2 million in the same prior year period1.

As of September 30, 2020, XPEL had cash and cash equivalents of $27.2 million compared to $11.5 million at December 31, 2019.

1 See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures below

About XPEL, Inc.

XPEL is a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films, and ceramic coatings. With a global footprint, a network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, XPEL is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing high-quality products, leading customer service, expert technical support and world-class training. XPEL, Inc. is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol “XPEL.”

XPEL Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue Product revenue $ 39,528,383 $ 30,815,251 $ 94,240,296 $ 77,295,463 Service revenue 6,594,413 4,802,747 16,076,821 13,142,135 Total revenue 46,122,796 35,617,998 110,317,117 90,437,598 Cost of Sales Cost of product sales 28,369,882 22,283,771 67,687,991 56,522,834 Cost of service 1,723,082 1,061,197 4,563,329 2,865,641 Total cost of sales 30,092,964 23,344,968 72,251,320 59,388,475 Gross Margin 16,029,832 12,273,030 38,065,797 31,049,123 Operating Expenses Sales and marketing 2,326,900 1,805,038 6,989,678 5,468,980 General and administrative 5,289,277 4,798,833 15,038,140 13,466,690 Total operating expenses 7,616,177 6,603,871 22,027,818 18,935,670 Operating Income 8,413,655 5,669,159 16,037,979 12,113,453 Interest expense 68,368 23,851 173,480 81,631 Foreign currency exchange loss 709 136,951 420,427 151,859 Income before income taxes 8,344,578 5,508,357 15,444,072 11,879,963 Income tax expense 1,736,330 999,072 3,250,780 2,503,365 Net income 6,608,248 4,509,285 12,193,292 9,376,598 Income attributed to non-controlling interest — 6,602 — 9,311 Net income attributable to stockholders of the Company $ 6,608,248 $ 4,502,683 $ 12,193,292 $ 9,367,287 Earnings per share attributable to stockholders of the Company Basic and diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.16 $ 0.44 $ 0.34 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Basic and diluted 27,612,597 27,612,597 27,612,597 27,612,597

XPEL Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Audited) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,224,471 $ 11,500,973 Accounts receivable, net 8,967,710 7,154,084 Inventory, net 18,961,093 15,141,153 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,803,733 2,391,340 Income tax receivable — 93,150 Total current assets 57,957,007 36,280,700 Property and equipment, net 4,591,787 4,014,653 Right-of-Use lease assets 5,100,499 5,079,110 Intangible assets, net 4,510,161 3,820,460 Other assets 478,291 — Goodwill 3,559,614 2,406,512 Total assets $ 76,197,359 $ 51,601,435 Liabilities Current Current portion of notes payable $ 2,554,529 $ 462,226 Current portion lease liabilities 1,326,466 1,126,701 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 16,692,018 10,197,353 Income tax payable 326,590 — Total current liabilities 20,899,603 11,786,280 Deferred tax liability, net 851,329 604,715 Non-current portion of lease liabilities 3,826,003 4,009,949 Non-current portion of notes payable 4,193,436 307,281 Total liabilities 29,770,371 16,708,225 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 10,000,000; none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 27,612,597 issued and outstanding 27,613 27,613 Additional paid-in-capital 10,412,471 11,348,163 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (801,266 ) (908,764 ) Retained earnings 36,788,170 24,594,878 46,426,988 35,061,890 Non-controlling interest — (168,680 ) Total stockholders’ equity 46,426,988 34,893,210 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 76,197,359 $ 51,601,435

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus interest expense, net, plus income tax expense plus depreciation expense and amortization expense. EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. It is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to revenue or net income, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP.

EBITDA does not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of ongoing operations and other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Income $ 6,608,248 $ 4,509,285 $ 12,193,292 $ 9,376,598 Interest 68,368 23,851 173,480 81,631 Taxes 1,736,330 999,072 3,250,780 2,503,365 Depreciation 325,643 234,297 889,820 655,385 Amortization 239,571 199,582 705,692 570,954 EBITDA $ 8,978,160 $ 5,966,087 $ 17,213,064 $ 13,187,933

