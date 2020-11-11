 

Aramark Teams Up With American Corporate Partners to Help Returning Veterans Find Their Next Careers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.11.2020, 13:00  |  22   |   |   

As part of Aramark’s longstanding commitment to hiring our Nation’s service members, the Company today announced a partnership with the veterans’ national nonprofit organization, American Corporate Partners (ACP), to further bolster military veteran recruitment and help returning veterans find their next careers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005238/en/

As part of Aramark’s longstanding commitment to hiring our Nation’s service members, the Company today announced a partnership with the veterans’ national nonprofit organization, American Corporate Partners (ACP), to further bolster military veteran recruitment and help returning veterans find their next careers. (Photo: Business Wire)

As part of Aramark’s longstanding commitment to hiring our Nation’s service members, the Company today announced a partnership with the veterans’ national nonprofit organization, American Corporate Partners (ACP), to further bolster military veteran recruitment and help returning veterans find their next careers. (Photo: Business Wire)

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is the leading U.S.-based provider of food, facilities and uniform services and proudly employs thousands of military veterans, active service members and their family members. ACP assists returning veterans and active duty spouses with the transition to their post-military careers through one-on-one mentoring, networking and online career advice.

“This Veterans Day, we honor and re-affirm our gratitude to all our veterans, active duty servicemen and women, and their families for all they have given for their country,” said Ash Hanson, Chief Diversity & Sustainability Officer for Aramark. “We recognize the unique skillset and experience veterans bring to our organization, and we’re proud to partner with ACP to help these extraordinary men and women develop long-term careers with Aramark.”

“All of us at ACP are delighted that Aramark is joining our program,” said Sidney E. Goodfriend, Founder & Chairman of American Corporate Partners. “Thousands of men and women who have served our country are coming home and facing a tough economic climate. Our ACP program assists them to find new careers in the private sector. We sincerely thank our Aramark partners who are offering their time and guidance to assist them."

In addition to the collaboration with ACP, Aramark’s other year-round veteran recruitment initiatives include:

  • Partnerships with Military.com and Direct Employers to post all open Aramark positions.
  • Utilization of the SeekOut sourcing platform, to find qualified veteran job candidates.
  • Partnership with RecruitMilitary, who helps employers connect with veterans.

SALUTE, Aramark’s employee resource group for military veterans and their family members, will host a virtual panel discussion for veterans within the company for Veterans Day. Aramark also provided grants to Team Red, White and Blue, on behalf of SALUTE for Veterans Day, and to Wreaths Across America, where 100 wreaths will be laid on National Wreaths Across America Day (December 19, 2020) on behalf of SALUTE.

As part of its broader 2025 sustainability plan, Be Well. Do Well., Aramark is working to reduce inequity, support and grow local communities, and protect the planet. The company is investing in partnerships, like this one with the American Corporate Partners, to facilitate access to opportunities that will help veterans develop careers and livelihoods. Veterans interested in employment opportunities with Aramark can visit https://www.aramark.com/careers.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world. We deliver innovative experiences and services in food, facilities management and uniforms to millions of people every day. We strive to create a better world by making a positive impact on people and the planet, including commitments to engage our employees; empower healthy consumers; build local communities; source ethically, inclusively and responsibly; operate efficiently and reduce waste. Aramark is recognized as a Best Place to Work by the Human Rights Campaign (LGBTQ+), DiversityInc, Equal Employment Publications and the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

Aramark Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aramark Teams Up With American Corporate Partners to Help Returning Veterans Find Their Next Careers As part of Aramark’s longstanding commitment to hiring our Nation’s service members, the Company today announced a partnership with the veterans’ national nonprofit organization, American Corporate Partners (ACP), to further bolster military veteran …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Apple Unleashes M1
Introducing the Next Generation of Mac
Pfizer and BioNTech Reach an Agreement to Supply the EU With 200 Million Doses of Their BNT162b2 ...
MSCI Equity Indexes November 2020 Index Review
Five Prime Announces Bemarituzumab Plus Chemotherapy Demonstrates Significant Progression-Free and ...
Kodak Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
MONDAY DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nikola Corporation and ...
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Biogen Inc. and Encourages ...
3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Apple Unleashes M1
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.10.20
Aramark Global HQ Receives LEED Certification
20.10.20
Aramark to Hold Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2020 Earnings
15.10.20
Aramark Pride ERG Recognizes Chris Lorefice for Extraordinary Support of Diversity and Inclusion