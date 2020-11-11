Aramark Teams Up With American Corporate Partners to Help Returning Veterans Find Their Next Careers

As part of Aramark’s longstanding commitment to hiring our Nation’s service members, the Company today announced a partnership with the veterans’ national nonprofit organization, American Corporate Partners (ACP), to further bolster military veteran recruitment and help returning veterans find their next careers.

As part of Aramark’s longstanding commitment to hiring our Nation’s service members, the Company today announced a partnership with the veterans’ national nonprofit organization, American Corporate Partners (ACP), to further bolster military veteran recruitment and help returning veterans find their next careers. (Photo: Business Wire)

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is the leading U.S.-based provider of food, facilities and uniform services and proudly employs thousands of military veterans, active service members and their family members. ACP assists returning veterans and active duty spouses with the transition to their post-military careers through one-on-one mentoring, networking and online career advice.

“This Veterans Day, we honor and re-affirm our gratitude to all our veterans, active duty servicemen and women, and their families for all they have given for their country,” said Ash Hanson, Chief Diversity & Sustainability Officer for Aramark. “We recognize the unique skillset and experience veterans bring to our organization, and we’re proud to partner with ACP to help these extraordinary men and women develop long-term careers with Aramark.”

“All of us at ACP are delighted that Aramark is joining our program,” said Sidney E. Goodfriend, Founder & Chairman of American Corporate Partners. “Thousands of men and women who have served our country are coming home and facing a tough economic climate. Our ACP program assists them to find new careers in the private sector. We sincerely thank our Aramark partners who are offering their time and guidance to assist them."

In addition to the collaboration with ACP, Aramark’s other year-round veteran recruitment initiatives include:

Partnerships with Military.com and Direct Employers to post all open Aramark positions.

Utilization of the SeekOut sourcing platform, to find qualified veteran job candidates.

Partnership with RecruitMilitary, who helps employers connect with veterans.

SALUTE, Aramark’s employee resource group for military veterans and their family members, will host a virtual panel discussion for veterans within the company for Veterans Day. Aramark also provided grants to Team Red, White and Blue, on behalf of SALUTE for Veterans Day, and to Wreaths Across America, where 100 wreaths will be laid on National Wreaths Across America Day (December 19, 2020) on behalf of SALUTE.

As part of its broader 2025 sustainability plan, Be Well. Do Well., Aramark is working to reduce inequity, support and grow local communities, and protect the planet. The company is investing in partnerships, like this one with the American Corporate Partners, to facilitate access to opportunities that will help veterans develop careers and livelihoods. Veterans interested in employment opportunities with Aramark can visit https://www.aramark.com/careers.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world. We deliver innovative experiences and services in food, facilities management and uniforms to millions of people every day. We strive to create a better world by making a positive impact on people and the planet, including commitments to engage our employees; empower healthy consumers; build local communities; source ethically, inclusively and responsibly; operate efficiently and reduce waste. Aramark is recognized as a Best Place to Work by the Human Rights Campaign (LGBTQ+), DiversityInc, Equal Employment Publications and the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005238/en/