Deciphera Presents Data from QINLOCK (Ripretinib) Program at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH), today announced data presentations from clinical studies of QINLOCK, the Company’s switch-control tyrosine kinase inhibitor approved in the U.S. for fourth-line gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST), to be presented at the CTOS 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting, being held November 18-21, 2020. Posters and presentations are available to meeting participants as of November 11, 2020. New data presented at the meeting included an oral presentation titled “Characterization of the extensive heterogeneity of KIT/PDGFRA mutations in patients with fourth-line advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor: Genomic analysis of the phase 3 INVICTUS study” and a poster presentation titled “Ripretinib demonstrated activity across all KIT/PDGFRA mutations in patients with fourth-line advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor: Analysis from the phase 3 INVICTUS study”.

“We’re pleased to share our findings from the largest dataset of tumor and plasma sequencing in the fourth-line and fourth-line plus setting in GIST, which highlight the broad spectrum of mutations that drive this disease,” said Matthew L. Sherman, MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Deciphera. “Data being presented at CTOS also provide further evidence that QINLOCK inhibits a broad spectrum of relevant mutations in patients with advanced GIST who have received prior treatment with 3 or more kinase inhibitors, including imatinib.”