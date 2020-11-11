Deciphera Presents Data from QINLOCK (Ripretinib) Program at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH), today announced data presentations from clinical studies of QINLOCK, the Company’s switch-control tyrosine kinase inhibitor approved in the U.S. for fourth-line gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST), to be presented at the CTOS 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting, being held November 18-21, 2020. Posters and presentations are available to meeting participants as of November 11, 2020. New data presented at the meeting included an oral presentation titled “Characterization of the extensive heterogeneity of KIT/PDGFRA mutations in patients with fourth-line advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor: Genomic analysis of the phase 3 INVICTUS study” and a poster presentation titled “Ripretinib demonstrated activity across all KIT/PDGFRA mutations in patients with fourth-line advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor: Analysis from the phase 3 INVICTUS study”.
“We’re pleased to share our findings from the largest dataset of tumor and plasma sequencing in the fourth-line and fourth-line plus setting in GIST, which highlight the broad spectrum of mutations that drive this disease,” said Matthew L. Sherman, MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Deciphera. “Data being presented at CTOS also provide further evidence that QINLOCK inhibits a broad spectrum of relevant mutations in patients with advanced GIST who have received prior treatment with 3 or more kinase inhibitors, including imatinib.”
Characterization of the extensive heterogeneity of KIT/PDGFRA mutations in patients with fourth-line advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor: Genomic analysis of the phase 3 INVICTUS study
The INVICTUS Phase 3 clinical study is a randomized (2:1), double-blind, placebo-controlled, international, multicenter study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of QINLOCK compared to placebo in patients with advanced GIST whose previous therapies have included at least imatinib, sunitinib, and regorafenib. Baseline tumor and plasma samples were collected to investigate the genomic heterogeneity of resistance in the INVICTUS study.
- This is the first and largest baseline genomic analysis by tumor and liquid biopsy in fourth-line patients with GIST that failed prior treatment with at least imatinib, sunitinib, and regorafenib.
- In patients with fourth-line and fourth-line plus GIST, data demonstrated a complex and heterogenous mutational landscape.
- The most frequent primary mutations found were in KIT exon 11 and KIT exon 9.
- By tumor biopsy, secondary mutations were more diverse in KIT exons 17/18 (15 unique mutations) compared to KIT exons 13/14 (5 unique mutations).
- More mutations were detected by liquid biopsy compared with tumor biopsy, increasing the detection rate of secondary mutations from 15 to 26 unique mutations (73% increase) in KIT exons 17/18 and from 5 to 12 unique mutations (140% increase) in KIT exons 13/14.
- The heterogeneity of the KIT mutations highlight the need for therapies that are effective against a broad spectrum of mutations.
Ripretinib demonstrated activity across all KIT/PDGFRA mutations in patients with fourth-line advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor: Analysis from the phase 3 INVICTUS study
