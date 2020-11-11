Deciphera Presents Updated Preliminary Data from DCC-3014, its CSF1R Inhibitor Program, in Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumor Patients at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH), today announced the presentation of encouraging preliminary results from the ongoing Phase 1/2 study of DCC-3014, a highly selective, oral, investigational switch-control kinase inhibitor of CSF1R, in patients with tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT). The presentation, titled “Phase 1 Dose-Escalation Study of the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics of DCC-3014 in Advanced Solid Tumors and Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumor (TGCT)”, will be presented at the CTOS 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting, being held November 18-21, 2020. Posters and presentations are available to meeting participants as of November 11, 2020.

“We are very encouraged by the updated data in additional TGCT patients from the ongoing Phase 1/2 study of DCC-3014,” said Matthew L. Sherman, MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Deciphera. “The preliminary results presented in TGCT patients at the CTOS 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting demonstrated highly encouraging evidence of anti-tumor activity, and DCC-3014 was shown to be generally well-tolerated. These results further support the evaluation of DCC-3014 in patients with TGCT and bolster our confidence in its potential to make a meaningful impact in this disease, which is typically associated with progressively reduced mobility and function. We have selected the recommended Phase 2 dose and initiated the TGCT expansion cohorts to further evaluate the safety and efficacy of DCC-3014.”

“TGCT is a rare and debilitating disease that is most often treated with surgery,” said William D. Tap, MD, Chief of the Sarcoma Medical Oncology Service at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. “Despite the best surgical intervention, the disease may advance to the point where surgery is no longer an option, and so there remains a need for effective, well-tolerated systemic therapies to help these patients. These preliminary results demonstrate that DCC-3014 has the potential to be a safe and effective treatment option for TGCT patients.”

The Company’s international, multicenter, open-label Phase 1/2 study of DCC-3014 was designed to evaluate the safety, efficacy, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of DCC-3014 in patients with malignant solid tumors and TGCT. Data presented at the CTOS 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting are from 25 TGCT patients enrolled in the dose-escalation portion of the Phase 1/2 study. The cutoff date for the safety data was September 23, 2020, and the cutoff date for the efficacy data was October 5, 2020.