 

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Month of November 2020

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today that certain closed end funds have declared their distributions for the month of November 2020.

The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:

Month

Record Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Payable Date

November

11/20/2020

11/19/2020

11/30/2020

Ticker

Fund Name

Amount

Change from Previous Distribution

CEM

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc.

$0.4750

-

EMO

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc.

$0.3250

-

CTR

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc.

$0.4000

-

 

The distributions may be treated as dividend income, return of capital or a combination thereof for tax purposes. This press release is not for tax reporting purposes. In early 2021, after definitive information is available, the Funds will send stockholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by the Funds during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a stockholder’s tax return (e.g., dividend income or return of capital).

On July 31, 2020, Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”) acquired Legg Mason, Inc. (“Legg Mason”) in an all-cash transaction. As a result of the transaction, Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, previously a wholly owned-subsidiary of Legg Mason, became a wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources.

For more information about the Funds, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Funds’ website at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Funds’ complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Funds.

Category: Distribution Related

Source: Franklin Templeton

