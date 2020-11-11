 

Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.11.2020, 13:09  |  112   |   |   

Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA) a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines to create a new generation of transformative medicines for patients, today shared interim data from the expansion cohort of its ongoing Phase 1 study of the Company’s mRNA personalized cancer vaccine (PCV) mRNA-4157 in combination with Merck’s Keytruda1 at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's Annual Meeting (SITC 2020). The dose expansion cohort included 10 patients with HPV(-) Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC) and 17 patients with Micro-Satellite Stable Colorectal Cancer (MSS-CRC). The data shared today showed that mRNA-4157 given in combination with Keytruda is well tolerated at all dose levels and produced responses as measured by tumor shrinkage by RECIST 1.1 criteria in HPV(-) HNSCC patients. No responses were observed in the MSS-CRC group of patients.

Tolerability data to date consistently demonstrate that mRNA-4157 is well tolerated. Adverse events are typically low grade and reversible. In the dose expansion cohort, the Overall Response Rate (ORR) in the HPV(-) HNSCC group of patients as measured by RECIST 1.1 is 50% (5/10) with two patients achieving a complete response (CR) with no detectable disease, and three patients achieving partial response (PR), all of which are ongoing. Median progression free survival (mPFS) is 9.8 months, which compares favorably to the published ORR and mPFS of 14.6% and 2.0 months respectively, for Keytruda monotherapy. Including four patients with stable disease, the Disease Control Rate (DCR) is 90% (9/10). Median duration of response has not been reached. The HPV(-) HNSCC cohort continues to recruit and Moderna has decided to expand the size of the current cohort based on the interim data reported today.

Moderna also announced that Dr. Praveen Aanur has joined Moderna as Vice President, Therapeutic Area Head for Oncology Development. Dr. Aanur joins Moderna from Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) where he was responsible for multiple regulatory submissions across BMS’ immuno-oncology portfolio. In his seven years at BMS, Dr. Aanur had a wide range of roles increasing responsibility across Clinical Development and Translational Research. Dr. Aanur started his career as a physician and completed his Hematology-Oncology Fellowship at Oregon Health Sciences University, and a Fellowship in Bone Marrow Transplantation at Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York where he was also a clinical investigator in the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit. He holds an MBBS from Bangalore University, an MPH from the University of Alabama, and an MBA from Columbia University School of Business.

Seite 1 von 4
Moderna Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Moderna
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA) a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines to create a new generation of transformative medicines for patients, today shared interim data from the expansion cohort of its ongoing …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Apple Unleashes M1
Introducing the Next Generation of Mac
Pfizer and BioNTech Reach an Agreement to Supply the EU With 200 Million Doses of Their BNT162b2 ...
MSCI Equity Indexes November 2020 Index Review
Five Prime Announces Bemarituzumab Plus Chemotherapy Demonstrates Significant Progression-Free and ...
Kodak Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
MONDAY DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nikola Corporation and ...
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Biogen Inc. and Encourages ...
3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Apple Unleashes M1
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:54 Uhr
Aktien: Kommt bald ein Corona-Impfstoff?
07.11.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 45/20
02.11.20
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual) – Friday, November 13, 2020
02.11.20
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2020
31.10.20
3 Impf- und Wirkstoff-News von der Biontech-Aktie, Johnson & Johnson-Aktie und Boehringer Ingelheim
30.10.20
Moderna Named Top Employer by Science for Sixth Consecutive Year
30.10.20
Aktien: Merck schraubt Gewinnziel nach oben – Moderna den Aktienkurs
29.10.20
Moderna Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
29.10.20
Moderna Partners with Takeda and the Government of Japan to Supply 50 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273) to Japan
27.10.20
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
760
Moderna
29.10.20
204
Moderna Announces Proposed Public Offering of Shares of Common Stock
21.07.20
13
Moderna kommt in den Nasdaq-100