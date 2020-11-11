Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program

Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA) a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines to create a new generation of transformative medicines for patients, today shared interim data from the expansion cohort of its ongoing Phase 1 study of the Company’s mRNA personalized cancer vaccine (PCV) mRNA-4157 in combination with Merck’s Keytruda1 at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's Annual Meeting (SITC 2020). The dose expansion cohort included 10 patients with HPV(-) Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC) and 17 patients with Micro-Satellite Stable Colorectal Cancer (MSS-CRC). The data shared today showed that mRNA-4157 given in combination with Keytruda is well tolerated at all dose levels and produced responses as measured by tumor shrinkage by RECIST 1.1 criteria in HPV(-) HNSCC patients. No responses were observed in the MSS-CRC group of patients.

Tolerability data to date consistently demonstrate that mRNA-4157 is well tolerated. Adverse events are typically low grade and reversible. In the dose expansion cohort, the Overall Response Rate (ORR) in the HPV(-) HNSCC group of patients as measured by RECIST 1.1 is 50% (5/10) with two patients achieving a complete response (CR) with no detectable disease, and three patients achieving partial response (PR), all of which are ongoing. Median progression free survival (mPFS) is 9.8 months, which compares favorably to the published ORR and mPFS of 14.6% and 2.0 months respectively, for Keytruda monotherapy. Including four patients with stable disease, the Disease Control Rate (DCR) is 90% (9/10). Median duration of response has not been reached. The HPV(-) HNSCC cohort continues to recruit and Moderna has decided to expand the size of the current cohort based on the interim data reported today.

Moderna also announced that Dr. Praveen Aanur has joined Moderna as Vice President, Therapeutic Area Head for Oncology Development. Dr. Aanur joins Moderna from Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) where he was responsible for multiple regulatory submissions across BMS’ immuno-oncology portfolio. In his seven years at BMS, Dr. Aanur had a wide range of roles increasing responsibility across Clinical Development and Translational Research. Dr. Aanur started his career as a physician and completed his Hematology-Oncology Fellowship at Oregon Health Sciences University, and a Fellowship in Bone Marrow Transplantation at Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York where he was also a clinical investigator in the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit. He holds an MBBS from Bangalore University, an MPH from the University of Alabama, and an MBA from Columbia University School of Business.