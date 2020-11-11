 

Mesa Air Group Reports October 2020 Operating Performance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.11.2020, 13:00  |  15   |   |   

PHOENIX, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported Mesa Airlines’ operating performance for October 2020.

Mesa Airlines reported 20,167 block hours in October 2020, a 48.2 percent drop from October 2019 as a result of reduced schedules during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also reported a controllable completion factor of 99.96 percent and 99.95 percent for its American and United operations, respectively.

Operating statistics for October 2020 and fiscal year 2020 YTD are included in the table below.

  Oct-20 Oct-19 % Change   YTD FY2021 YTD FY2020 % Change
Block Hours              
American 8,325   16,639   -50.0 %   8,325   16,639   -50.0 %
United 11,771   22,261   -47.1 %   11,771   22,261   -47.1 %
DHL 71   N/A   N/A     71   N/A   N/A  
Total 20,167   38,901   -48.2 %   20,167   38,901   -48.2 %
               
  Oct-20 Oct-19 % Change   YTD FY2021 YTD FY2020 % Change
Departures              
American 4,508   10,012   -55.0 %   4,508   10,012   -55.0 %
United 6,069   11,495   -47.2 %   6,069   11,495   -47.2 %
DHL 40   N/A   N/A     40   N/A   N/A  
Total 10,617   21,507   -50.6 %   10,617   21,507   -50.6 %
               
Controllable Completion Factor*              
American 99.96 % 99.29 % 0.67 %   99.96 % 99.29 % 0.67 %
United 99.95 % 99.98 % -0.03 %   99.95 % 99.98 % -0.03 %
               
Total Completion Factor**              
American 98.84 % 96.96 % 1.94 %   98.84 % 96.96 % 1.94 %
United 99.92 % 99.27 % 0.65 %   99.92 % 99.27 % 0.65 %
                           

*Controllable Completion Factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control
**Total Completion Factor includes all cancellations

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 101 cities in 39 states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Mexico. As of October 31st, 2020, Mesa operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 342 daily departures and 3,400 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.

Investor Relations
Brian Gillman
Investor.Relations@mesa-air.com

Media
Matthew Harris
Media@mesa-air.com


Mesa Air Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mesa Air Group Reports October 2020 Operating Performance PHOENIX, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported Mesa Airlines’ operating performance for October 2020. Mesa Airlines reported 20,167 block hours in October 2020, a 48.2 percent drop from October 2019 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Liefervereinbarung mit der EU über 200 Millionen Dosen ihres ...
Monument Mining Continues to Keep Tight Control over Covid-19 Pandemic
Valneva Announces Plans for Extraordinary General Meeting to Prepare for Potential US IPO
Barrick Gold Corporation: Morila Sale Concluded
Kandi Technologies Announces Entry into Agreement for Registered Direct Placement of $60 Million ...
AMD Unveils AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Processors with Enhanced Performance and Power Efficiency
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Taat Inducts Dr. Cindy Orser, Life Sciences Scholar and Executive Biochemist for Projects Funded by ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
Mesa Air Group Enters Into a $200 Million Secured Loan Facility Under CARES Act; Thanks Arizona Delegation for Critical Support