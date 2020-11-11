 

Passage Bio to Participate in Upcoming November Investor Conferences

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG), a genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system disorders, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences in November.

Guggenheim Virtual Healthcare Talks: 2nd Annual Neuro/Immunology Day
Date: Monday, November 16, 2020

Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Presentation Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

About Passage Bio
At Passage Bio (Nasdaq: PASG), we are on a mission to provide life-transforming gene therapies for patients with rare, monogenic CNS diseases that replace their suffering with boundless possibility, all while building lasting relationships with the communities we serve. Based in Philadelphia, PA, our company has established a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with the renowned University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program to conduct our discovery and IND-enabling preclinical work. This provides our team with unparalleled access to a broad portfolio of gene therapy candidates and future gene therapy innovations that we then pair with our deep clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial expertise to rapidly advance our robust pipeline of optimized gene therapies into clinical testing. As we work with speed and tenacity, we are always mindful of patients who may be able to benefit from our therapies. More information is available at www.passagebio.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Sarah McCabe and Zofia Mita
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
sarah.mccabe@sternir.com
zofia.mita@sternir.com

Media:
Gwen Fisher
Passage Bio
215.407.1548
gfisher@passagebio.com

 


