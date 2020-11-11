Lantronix Launches Connectivity Services to Simplify Connecting IoT Fleets and Remote Environments to Global and North American Carrier Cellular Networks

Features an Easy-to-Use Cloud-Based Management Platform and Optimizes Operational Efficiency

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of Software as a Service (SaaS), engineering services and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), today announced Lantronix Connectivity Services. Now available, the new services simplify connecting IoT fleets and remote environments, delivering resilient global cellular connectivity.



“Delivering on our promise for scalable and turnkey IoT solutions, Lantronix Connectivity Services expands our portfolio of hardware, software and service offerings. We continue to improve our value in helping our customers get to market quickly, improving operational efficiencies and driving return on investment for their IoT and remote environment solutions,” said Paul Pickle, CEO of Lantronix. “With our new service, Lantronix now offers a unified experience for our customers’ hardware, management and connectivity needs.”

With a single SIM card and global plan that leverages more than 600 networks worldwide in 185 countries, Lantronix Connectivity Services deploy customer cellular solutions quickly, helping them to track assets, manage fleets or operate large data centers with remote locations.

“With Lantronix Connectivity Services, users can easily connect, manage and control their global cellular connectivity. Utilizing the Lantronix cloud-based Connectivity Services Web application delivered through the ConsoleFlow SaaS platform, users focus on production operations and spend less time managing cellular activation and turn up,” said Jonathan Shipman, VP of Strategy for Lantronix. “Our new Connectivity Services give users an easy-to-use platform for enabling and managing connectivity, providing peace of mind that mission-critical cellular services can be deployed quickly and provide flexibility to scale with customer needs.”

Lantronix’s Connectivity Services include Global and Carrier Connectivity options. Global Connectivity provides resilient connectivity through multi-network redundancy and “best signal” technology for seamless roaming across regions and even borders by using a single SIM card. Carrier Connectivity provides extensive North American cellular coverage and performance for IoT and REM connectivity solutions, including a carrier of choice of all tier-one networks, AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Rogers.