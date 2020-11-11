 

BrainsWay Announces Publication of New Real-World OCD Data for its Deep TMS System in Journal of Psychiatric Research

11.11.2020, 13:00  |   |   |   

Additional data on first non-invasive medical device cleared by the FDA for OCD demonstrated that 73% responded positively to Deep TMS, and durability of therapeutic effect was shown

Results to be Utilized in Company’s Efforts to Secure Reimbursement in OCD

CRESSKILL, N.J. and JERUSALEM, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in the advanced, non-invasive treatment of brain disorders, today announced the publication of new positive data from a post-marketing study at 22 twenty-two clinical sites patients suffering from obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) in the Journal of Psychiatric Research.

The patients were treated with BrainsWay’s proprietary H7-coil deep transcranial magnetic stimulation (Deep TMS) system, the first non-invasive medical device cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for OCD. Response to treatment was defined as at least a 30% reduction in the Yale Brown Obsessive Compulsive Scale (Y-BOCS) score. The data showed that 58% of those who completed the full 29-session course of therapy achieved response. In addition, 73% of patients, including those who did and did not complete the full course of therapy, demonstrated response at least once prior to the conclusion of treatment. Furthermore, a secondary endpoint of the study showed that 52% of patients demonstrated sustained response for at least one month following treatment, thereby showing that the therapeutic effect from Deep TMS can be maintained for weeks.

“It is gratifying to see the real-world utility and efficacy of Deep TMS for OCD under clinical conditions,” stated Aron Tendler, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of BrainsWay. “This important study involved 219 patients at 22 centers across the U.S., and we believe these compelling results are indicative of the benefit this innovative technology can have on patients within a practical treatment setting.”

“We are thrilled with the results of this post-marketing study and continue to view Deep TMS as an important treatment option for patients suffering from OCD,” added Christopher von Jako, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of BrainsWay. “We view the publication of these data in the prestigious Journal of Psychiatric Research as further validation of BrainsWay’s leadership position in TMS. Importantly, we intend to leverage these compelling results with payors in our efforts to secure reimbursement for Deep TMS in OCD.”

Seite 1 von 4


