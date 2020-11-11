 

Cara Therapeutics to Present at Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors, or KORs, today announced that Derek Chalmers, Ph.D., D.Sc., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences and events in November and December:

Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference, November 16, 2020 – November 18, 2020
Fireside Chat on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 8:40 a.m. ET

Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference, November 17, 2020 – November 19, 2020
Fireside Chat on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 9:40 a.m. ET

Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference, December 1, 2020 – December 3, 2020
Pre-recorded Fireside Chat Available on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET

Webcasts of the fireside chats can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the News & Investors section of the Company's website at www.CaraTherapeutics.com. Archived webcast recordings will be available on the Cara website for approximately 30 days.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors, or KORs. Cara is developing a novel and proprietary class of product candidates, led by KORSUVA (CR845/difelikefalin), a first-in-class KOR agonist that targets the body’s peripheral nervous system, as well as certain immune cells. In two Phase 3 trials, KORSUVA Injection has demonstrated statistically significant reductions in itch intensity and concomitant improvement in quality of life measures in hemodialysis patients with moderate-to-severe chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus (CKD-aP). Cara has successfully completed its Phase 2 trial of Oral KORSUVA for the treatment of pruritus in patients with CKD and is currently conducting Phase 2 trials of Oral KORSUVA in atopic dermatitis and primary biliary cholangitis patients with moderate-to-severe pruritus.

The FDA has conditionally accepted KORSUVA as the trade name for difelikefalin injection. CR845/difelikefalin is an investigational drug product and its safety and efficacy have not been fully evaluated by any regulatory authority.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Janhavi Mohite
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
janhavi.mohite@SternIR.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Annie Starr
6 Degrees
973-415-8838
astarr@6degreespr.com


Disclaimer

