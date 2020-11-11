 

Clearside Biomedical to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.11.2020   

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious back of the eye diseases, announced today that Management will present a company overview at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on November 17, 2020 at 8:40 a.m. ET.

A link to the live and archived webcast may be accessed on the Clearside website under the Investors section: Events and Presentations. An archive of the webcast will be available for three months.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious back of the eye diseases. Clearside’s proprietary SCS Microinjector targets the suprachoroidal space (SCS) and offers unique access to the macula, retina and choroid where sight-threatening disease often occurs. The Company’s SCS injection platform is an inherently flexible, in-office, non-surgical procedure, intended to provide targeted delivery to the site of disease and to work with both established and new formulations of medications, as well as future therapeutic innovations such as gene therapy. For more information, please visit www.clearsidebio.com.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Jenny Kobin
Remy Bernarda
ir@clearsidebio.com
(678) 430-8206

Source: Clearside Biomedical, Inc.


Clearside Biomedical Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



0 Kommentare

