 

MATEON THERAPEUTICS AND WINDLAS BIOTECH ENTER INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO COMMERCIALZE ARTIVEDA AGAINST COVID-19

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mateon Therapeutics (OTCQB: MATN), a leading developer of TGF-β therapeutics, announced today an agreement with Windlas Biotech Pvt. Ltd. of India (Windlas) to commercialize ARTIVeda. ARTIVeda is Mateon’s lead ethnobiology drug against COVID-19.

With clinical data supporting anti-viral activity in-vitro and in-vivo, and with its high safety index, the commercial path has been accelerated both as an Ayurvedic therapy and Nutraceutical in India that can be prescribed by physicians. We, with and through our commercialization partners Windlas, are in active discussion with large distributors, marketers, and manufacturers to establish a consortium for distribution of this drug product in an equitable manner across all territories.

Early data from ARTI-19 suggests efficacy trend and safety, which is further supported by an independent recently completed study published in Int J Antimicrob Agents. 2020 Nov 2. In this study, time to undetectable SARS-CoV-2 RNA in the treatment group was significantly less than the control group (Treatment: 10.6±1.1 days), Control: 19.3±2.1 days) and Length of hospital stay for Treatment group was 13.3±4.8 days, and Control was 21.3±9.1 days.

Windlas is a leading CDMO since last 20 years. It promotes more than 120 chronic and acute care branded products (allopathic, nutraceutical and Ayush formulations) through its “affordable generics platform” spanning over 950 wholesalers across India. Windlas branded medicines and wellness products are sold in several markets across the globe like Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar etc.

In order to maximize the accessibility and the reach of “ARTIVeda”, Mateon and Windlas intend to launch it through its distribution network as well as through strong co-marketing partners who are existing clients of Windlas.

“We are very excited by the early data of our Phase IV Clinical trial in Indian COVID-19 patients, and confirmatory data of other global researchers. Given the well-established safety profile of this product, with hundreds of years of usage against viral fever and associated symptoms, ARTIVeda has the potential for use even beyond the pandemic as a safe and effective anti-viral therapy,” said Hitesh Windlass, Managing Director of Windlas. “Windlas has the capability to manufacture and supply several hundred million doses of ARTIVeda a month to address the dire patient needs.”

Zeit
04.11.20
MATEON’S C001- A GLOBAL PHASE 2 STUDY FOR OT-101 AGAINST COVID-19- RECEIVED CLEARANCE FOR PATIENT ENROLLMENT
02.11.20
MATEON TO HOST VIRTUAL SYMPOSIUM ADDRESSING COVID-19 ON NOVEMBER 11, 2020
23.10.20
MATEON ADVISOR DR. SUHAS KSHIRSAGAR WILL PRESENT AT DELHI UNIVERSITY ON ARTISHIELD FOR IMPROVING SYMPTOMS FOR COVID-19
19.10.20
MATEON’S PHASE 2 GLOBAL STUDY FOR OT-101/ TGF-β INHIBITOR AGAINST COVID-19 CLEARED FOR PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN ARGENTINA.
14.10.20
MATEON TO PARTICIPATE IN MERIDIAN CLINICAL TRIALS SUMMIT
12.10.20
MATEON TO PARTICIPATE IN BIO INVESTOR FORUM DIGITAL

Zeit
13.10.20
59
MATN (MC $16 M) NEW HOT CORONA Play + 2x Phase 3 Programme