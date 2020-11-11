 

AGTC Reports Additional Positive Data from its Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial in Patients with X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.11.2020, 13:00  |  28   |   |   

- Durable improvements observed in visual sensitivity and visual acuity over a wide dose-range with a favorable safety profile -

- Recent FDA interactions clarify clinically meaningful improvement on microperimetry and no further comments or questions regarding the company’s pre-clinical or CMC plans -

- Company plans to initiate enrollment in the planned Phase 1/2 expansion trial (Skyline) in 4Q 2020 and the Phase 2/3 trial (Vista) in 1Q 2021 -

- Company to host management update and webcast with slides today at 8:00am ET -

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, today reported positive data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical program in patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP). Visual sensitivity, visual acuity and safety data were reported for 12-month timepoints for Groups 2 and 4, and 6-month time points for Groups 5 and 6. Eight of the 11 patients in Groups 5 and 6 would meet the eligibility criteria for AGTC’s future XLRP trials, and five of these eight (62%), met the definition for response based on an improvement of at least 7 decibels in at least 5 loci. The Company plans to initiate its Skyline trial by enrolling approximately 12 additional patients total in Group 2 (1.2E+11 vg/mL) and Group 5 (1.1E+12 vg/mL). In addition, the Company remains on track to initiate enrollment in its planned Vista trial in 1Q 2021.

“The high proportion of responders from multiple dose groups with sustained durability of improved visual function over 12 months is compelling evidence of biological activity for this XLRP gene therapy,” said Dr. Paul Yang, Assistant Professor of Ophthalmic Genetics and Immunology at Casey Eye Institute (Oregon Health and Science University). “With further investigation, there is a high likelihood that this gene therapy candidate could become a meaningful treatment for patients with XLRP.”

XLRP Phase 1/2 6-Month and 12-Month Data
Data from all 28 patients across six dose groups continue to demonstrate a favorable safety profile with no dose-limiting inflammatory responses observed.

At the 12-month time-point for the nine centrally dosed patients in Groups 2 and 4:

  • Measurable improvements were observed in visual sensitivity for two of the evaluable eight patients, while a third patient identified as a responder at 6-months fell just below the cut-off. The Company believes this represents an encouraging sign of a durable biologic effect.
    • Patients are defined as responders when at least 5 loci within the central 36 loci of the perimetry grid increase by at least 7 decibels.
  • Eight of nine patients treated centrally also had stable or improving visual acuity, a result not reported in other XLRP trials.
    Seite 1 von 5
    Applied Genetic Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AGTC Reports Additional Positive Data from its Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial in Patients with X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa - Durable improvements observed in visual sensitivity and visual acuity over a wide dose-range with a favorable safety profile - - Recent FDA interactions clarify clinically meaningful improvement on microperimetry and no further comments or …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Liefervereinbarung mit der EU über 200 Millionen Dosen ihres ...
Monument Mining Continues to Keep Tight Control over Covid-19 Pandemic
Valneva Announces Plans for Extraordinary General Meeting to Prepare for Potential US IPO
Barrick Gold Corporation: Morila Sale Concluded
Kandi Technologies Announces Entry into Agreement for Registered Direct Placement of $60 Million ...
AMD Unveils AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Processors with Enhanced Performance and Power Efficiency
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Taat Inducts Dr. Cindy Orser, Life Sciences Scholar and Executive Biochemist for Projects Funded by ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
AGTC to Host Conference Call on November 11 at 8: 00 am ET to Discuss XLRP 12-Month Data and Full 6-Month Data from Highest Dose Groups of its Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial
21.10.20
AGTC to Participate in Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Panel: Key Considerations for Gene Therapy Manufacturing and Platforms

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.01.20
3
Applied Genetics - interessanter Ansatz der Gentechnik am Auge...