AGTC Reports Additional Positive Data from its Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial in Patients with X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa

- Recent FDA interactions clarify clinically meaningful improvement on microperimetry and no further comments or questions regarding the company’s pre-clinical or CMC plans -

- Company plans to initiate enrollment in the planned Phase 1/2 expansion trial (Skyline) in 4Q 2020 and the Phase 2/3 trial (Vista) in 1Q 2021 -

- Company to host management update and webcast with slides today at 8:00am ET -

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, today reported positive data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical program in patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP). Visual sensitivity, visual acuity and safety data were reported for 12-month timepoints for Groups 2 and 4, and 6-month time points for Groups 5 and 6. Eight of the 11 patients in Groups 5 and 6 would meet the eligibility criteria for AGTC’s future XLRP trials, and five of these eight (62%), met the definition for response based on an improvement of at least 7 decibels in at least 5 loci. The Company plans to initiate its Skyline trial by enrolling approximately 12 additional patients total in Group 2 (1.2E+11 vg/mL) and Group 5 (1.1E+12 vg/mL). In addition, the Company remains on track to initiate enrollment in its planned Vista trial in 1Q 2021.

“The high proportion of responders from multiple dose groups with sustained durability of improved visual function over 12 months is compelling evidence of biological activity for this XLRP gene therapy,” said Dr. Paul Yang, Assistant Professor of Ophthalmic Genetics and Immunology at Casey Eye Institute (Oregon Health and Science University). “With further investigation, there is a high likelihood that this gene therapy candidate could become a meaningful treatment for patients with XLRP.”

XLRP Phase 1/2 6-Month and 12-Month Data

Data from all 28 patients across six dose groups continue to demonstrate a favorable safety profile with no dose-limiting inflammatory responses observed.

At the 12-month time-point for the nine centrally dosed patients in Groups 2 and 4: