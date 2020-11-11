 

Crystal Peak Minerals Inc. Announces Transfer of Listing to NEX

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crystal Peak Minerals Inc. (Crystal Peak or the Company) (TSXV: CPM, OTCQB: CPMMF) today announced that, effective at the opening of trading on Friday, November 13, 2020, the listing of its common shares will be transferred from the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) to the NEX board of the TSXV. This is a result of the restructuring transaction described in the Company’s press release dated October 20, 2020. The trading symbol of the Corporation will also change from CPM to CPM.H. There is no change in the Corporation's name or CUSIP number.

Crystal Peak is in the process of working to identify and secure a new project with the focus being on the gold and base metals sectors.

For further information, please contact:
Woods Silleroy
Corporate Secretary
(801) 485-0223
woods@crystalpeakminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


