 

Green Thumb Industries to Open Rise Kendall, Its 50th Retail Location, on November 18

CHICAGO and KENDALL, Fla., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTI) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise retail stores, today announced it will open Rise Kendall, its 50th retail location, on November 18. Profits from the first day of sales will be donated to Florida Rights Restoration Coalition (FRRC), a grassroots, membership organization run by Returning Citizens (Formerly Convicted Persons) who are dedicated to ending the disenfranchisement and discrimination against people with convictions, and creating a more comprehensive and humane reentry system that will enhance successful reentry, reduce recidivism, and increase public safety.

“We are thrilled to open our 50th store in the nation as a green wave continues across the country with five more states voting to legalize medical or adult-use cannabis during the recent election,” said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “We are also honored to donate our first day’s profits to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition and to support their important work in the state.”

Desmond Meade, President and Executive Director of Florida Rights Restoration Coalition said: “We are very grateful for the support of Green Thumb Industries. Their contributions will help free the vote in Florida and allow returning citizens the opportunity to participate in our democracy.”

Rise Kendall is located 15 miles outside of downtown Miami, the second largest city in Florida. In addition to Rise Kendall, there are Rise retail stores in Florida in the following locations: Bonita Springs, Deerfield Beach, Hallandale Beach, Oviedo, Pinellas Park and West Palm Beach.

Nearly 440,000 Floridians are registered active cardholders in the state’s medical marijuana program. Those interested in the state’s medical marijuana program can visit www.knowthefactsmmj.com.

Rise Kendall offers online ordering for curbside pickup and delivery for registered Florida medical cannabis cardholders. Patients may order online at www.risecannabis.com by creating an account and scheduling a pick-up time. They will receive a text message to confirm all reservations and will pick up during their designated time.

Rise Kendall is located at 11611 N. Kendall Drive in Miami. Regular hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

About Green Thumb Industries:

