 

G1 Therapeutics to Present at the Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference on November 18, 2020

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Jack Bailey will present a company update at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare conference on November 18, 2020 at 11:20 a.m. ET.

To access the live and archived webcast of the presentation, please visit the Events & Presentations page of the G1 website.

About G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of next generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer. The company is developing and advancing two novel therapies: trilaciclib is a first-in-class therapy designed to improve outcomes for patients being treated with chemotherapy; rintodestrant is a potential best-in-class oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for the treatment of ER+ breast cancer. In 2020, the company out-licensed global development and commercialization rights to its differentiated oral CDK4/6 inhibitor, lerociclib.

G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

Contact:
Jeff Macdonald
G1 Therapeutics, Inc.
Senior Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
919-907-1944
jmacdonald@g1therapeutics.com


