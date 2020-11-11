 

Kitov Pharma to Participate in November Investor Conferences

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kitov Pharma Ltd. (“Kitov”) (NASDAQ/TASE: KTOV), a clinical-stage company advancing first-in-class therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance, today announced that management will present at the H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Israel Conference and will participate in one-on-one meetings at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference.

H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Israel Conference    
            Date:                 Thursday, November 12, 2020
            Time:                9:00 am Eastern Time

To view the live presentation, please register for the conference: www.hcwevents.com/israel.            

Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference  
      Date:                Tuesday, November 17, 2020 – Thursday, November 19, 2020

About Kitov Pharma
Kitov Pharma Ltd. (“Kitov”; NASDAQ/TASE: KTOV) is a clinical-stage company focusing on advancing first-in-class therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance, to create successful long-lasting treatments for people with cancer. Kitov’s oncology pipeline includes NT219 and CM24. NT219 is a small molecule targeting the novel cancer drug resistance pathways IRS1/2 and STAT3. Kitov is currently advancing NT219 as a monotherapy treatment of advanced solid tumors and in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of head and neck cancer (SCCHN) in a phase 1/2 study. CM24 is a monoclonal antibody blocking CEACAM1, a novel immune checkpoint that supports tumor immune evasion and survival through multiple pathways. Kitov plans to advance CM24 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors in selected cancer indications in a phase 1 study followed by a phase 2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Kitov has entered into a clinical collaboration agreement, as amended, with Bristol Myers Squibb for the planned phase 1/2 clinical trials to evaluate the combination of CM24 with the PD-1 inhibitor nivolumab (Opdivo) in patients with non-small cell lung cancer and in combination with nivolumab in addition to nab-paclitaxel (ABRAXANE) in patients with pancreatic cancer. Kitov is also the owner of Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate, for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension that was approved by the FDA for marketing in the U.S. Consensi is being sold in the U.S. by Burke Therapeutics, the marketing partner of Kitov’s U.S. distributor, Coeptis Pharmaceuticals. Kitov has also partnered to commercialize Consensi in China and South Korea. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, please visit http://www.kitovpharma.com.

Company Contact:
Gil Efron
Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer
IR@kitovpharma.com +972-3-933-3121 ext. #105

Investor Relations Contact:
Chuck Padala
chuck@lifesciadvisors.com
+1 646-627-8390




