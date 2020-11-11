Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market worth $3.9 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market by Substrate (Non-metal, Metal), Resin (Polyester, Epoxy, Hybrid), End-use Industry (Furniture, Appliances, Automotive, Retail, Medical), & Region - Global Forecast to 2025" , published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market size is projected to grow from USD 3.4 million in 2020 to USD 3.9 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.2%.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=171394651

Browse in-depth TOC on "Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market"

185 – Tables

45 – Figures

204 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/low-temperature-powder-coating-market-171394651.html

The growth of this market is attributed to the continued growth of the furniture industry, which is the largest consumer of low temperature powder coatings. Metal and non-metal are the two types of substrates for the application of low-temperature powder coatings. Non-metal substrates include wood, plastics, glass, and composites.

The non-metal segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market, by substrate, during the forecast period.

Non-metal substrate dominates the global low temperature powder coatings market. Low temperature powder coating can be used to coat many non-metallic substrates such as wood & MDF, plastics, glass, and composites. Compared to liquid paints, powder coating is known for strong adhesion, excellent durability, and the absence of runs and low VOCs during application. Low temperature powder coatings technology enables the coating of non-conductive and non-metallic substrates by using a low-cost surface treatment that does not emit VOCs or other hazardous by-products.

The hybrid segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market, by resin, during the forecast period.

Hybrid resin dominates the global low temperature powder coatings market. Hybrid resins combine epoxy resin with polyester resin to form a powder with many of the same characteristics as the epoxies. They are used primarily for indoor applications. Epoxy-polyester hybrid exhibits some of the best transfer efficiencies of all thermoset powder coatings. In some cases, they may be as flexible as epoxy types but lose some hardness and chemical resistance because of the polyester component.