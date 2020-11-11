Intellia Therapeutics Receives Grant to Develop Curative CRISPR/Cas9 In Vivo Sickle Cell Disease Treatments

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), announced that it has received a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to research in vivo sickle cell disease (SCD) treatments using its CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing technology. This pilot development program is part of the Gates Foundation’s broader initiative to accelerate the advancement of safe, effective and durable gene-based cures in developing countries within the next seven to 10 years. The funding from the Gates Foundation will advance Intellia’s preclinical validation of in vivo hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) genome editing using the company’s proprietary non-viral delivery systems and CRISPR/Cas9 technology to potentially cure SCD.

“We are excited to receive funding from the Gates Foundation to take the first steps toward development of a potential in vivo non-viral CRISPR/Cas9-based cure for SCD. Genome editing offers multiple opportunities to treat SCD as shown by encouraging emerging clinical data. Our goal is to deliver on the already demonstrated promise of CRISPR/Cas9, but avoid the severe complications of bone marrow transplantation that may limit the usefulness of current approaches,” said Intellia’s Chief Scientific Officer Laura Sepp-Lorenzino, Ph.D. “Intellia’s ambition is to use our non-viral in vivo platform to create an innovative treatment for blood disorders, that is scalable and can overcome the challenges inherent to ex vivo cell-based therapies for global diseases.”

Intellia’s in vivo CRISPR/Cas9 delivery approach has the potential to develop HSC-based genome editing therapies that are more practical solutions to treat blood disorders, including SCD. Intellia’s in vivo platform technology delivers CRISPR/Cas9 intravenously, potentially avoiding the need for bone marrow transplantation surgery.

About Sickle Cell Disease

Sickle cell disease (SCD) affects millions of people throughout the world and is particularly common among those whose ancestors came from sub-Saharan Africa, certain regions in South and Central America, Saudi Arabia, India and some Mediterranean countries. SCD disproportionately affects populations in sub-Saharan Africa and India and leads to substantial morbidity, mortality and economic disadvantages. In the United States, approximately 100,000 people have been diagnosed, whereas in Nigeria, the country with the highest known incidence of SCD, there are approximately 150,000 babies born annually with sickle cell anemia.