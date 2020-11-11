 

WeedMD Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call for December 1st, 2020

Company financials and operational outlook to be filed after market on November 30, 2020

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), a federally-licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis, announced today that it will file its financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, after market close on Monday, November 30, 2020. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results, recent corporate developments and provide an operational update, on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

The call will be hosted by CEO Angelo Tsebelis and CFO Lincoln Greenidge. Management will be available for questions following opening remarks.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Tuesday, December 1st, 2020
Time: 10 a.m. Eastern Time
Dial-in Number: Canada/USA: 1-800-319-4610. International Toll: 1-604-638-5340
Participants, please dial in and ask to join the WeedMD call
Replay Dial-in: Canada/USA: 1-800-319-6413. International Toll: 1-604-638-9010
Replay Access Code: 5599
Available after 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, until January 1, 2021

Information about upcoming corporate events can be found here. Access WeedMD’s latest investor deck here

About WeedMD Inc.

WeedMD Inc. is the publicly-traded parent company of WeedMD RX Inc. and Starseed Medicinal Inc., licence holders producing and distributing cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a 158-acre state-of-the-art greenhouse, outdoor and processing facility located in Strathroy, Ontario as well as a fully-licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, Ontario processing facility, specializing in cannabis extraction. With the addition of Starseed, a medical-centric operator based in Bowmanville, Ontario, WeedMD has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with other employers and union groups complements WeedMD’s direct sales to medical patients. The Company maintains strategic relationships in the seniors’ market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart as well as six provincial distribution agencies where adult-use brands Color Cannabis and Saturday are sold.

