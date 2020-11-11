WeedMD Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call for December 1st, 2020

Company financials and operational outlook to be filed after market on November 30, 2020

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), a federally-licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis, announced today that it will file its financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, after market close on Monday, November 30, 2020. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results, recent corporate developments and provide an operational update, on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.



The call will be hosted by CEO Angelo Tsebelis and CFO Lincoln Greenidge. Management will be available for questions following opening remarks.