 

Collection Sites Announces Agreement to Offer COVID-19 Testing Services and Protocols for The Elf On The Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.11.2020, 13:30  |  91   |   |   

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestCap Inc. (“QuestCap” or the “Company”) (NEO:QSC; OTC:COPRF; FRA:34C1), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Collection Sites, LLC has signed a binding letter of intent with Elf Attractions LLC, the producer of The Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey, to implement COVID-19 testing protocols for event employees. Elf Attractions LLC, a joint venture between Constellation Immersive and DeepDreem IM, produces The Elf on the Shelf-themed attractions in association with The Lumistella Company, creators and owners of The Elf on the Shelf intellectual property.

Collection Sites will coordinate COVID-19 testing for over 70 event-related employees to help ensure people can safely enjoy a holiday experience during the pandemic. The event is an immersive drive-through spectacle that draws on The Elf on the Shelf intellectual property and includes original music, performances, light displays, and more. It will take place in Pomona, California over an 8-week period starting November 12th and is expected to welcome over 100,000 people. The Elf On The Shelf has a large fan base with 17 million monthly website page views, 3.8+ million app downloads, and 2.5+ million social media followers.

“With the holiday season upon us, we are extremely excited to be able to work with Elf Attractions to ensure The Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey will be a safe and exciting spectacle for all,” stated Mr. Doug Sommerville, CEO of QuestCap. “The Collection Sites team is striving to be the leader in convenient and effective COVID-19 testing. They are focused on helping Americans and business return to normal life by making testing a normal routine for everyone, and helping Elf Attractions put on an event in this new COVID environment is a perfect example of how we can restore reality responsibly.”

The COVID-19 testing and operating protocols have been developed by Dr. Glenn Copeland and Dr. Lawrence Steinman, medical experts and QuestCap advisors, who will help ensure the safety of employees and, by extension, event-goers. The protocols consist of digital temperature checks, symptom questionnaires, and a suite of COVID-19 testing along with social distancing and proper recording and reporting for contact tracing purposes.

“By working with Collection Sites to implement proper testing protocols for our employees, we can keep the Christmas spirit alive and deliver a safe event for employees and customers,” says Marty LaSalle, Co-Head of Constellation Immersive. “Through their previous testing partnerships, Collection Sites has demonstrated their ability to help safely operate businesses and we are excited to be working with them this holiday season.”

Seite 1 von 3
QuestCap Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Collection Sites Announces Agreement to Offer COVID-19 Testing Services and Protocols for The Elf On The Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - QuestCap Inc. (“QuestCap” or the “Company”) (NEO:QSC; OTC:COPRF; FRA:34C1), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Collection Sites, LLC has signed a binding letter of intent with Elf Attractions LLC, the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Liefervereinbarung mit der EU über 200 Millionen Dosen ihres ...
Monument Mining Continues to Keep Tight Control over Covid-19 Pandemic
Valneva Announces Plans for Extraordinary General Meeting to Prepare for Potential US IPO
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Kandi Technologies Announces Entry into Agreement for Registered Direct Placement of $60 Million ...
AMD Unveils AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Processors with Enhanced Performance and Power Efficiency
Taat Inducts Dr. Cindy Orser, Life Sciences Scholar and Executive Biochemist for Projects Funded by ...
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Q3 2020 Results
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
Collection Sites Announces Agreement with Brookfield Properties to Launch Testing Sites at 73 Shopping Mall Locations Across the U.S.
21.10.20
Collection Sites Announces Agreement with Sandor Development to Launch Testing Sites at 65 Big Boxstore Locations Across the U.S.
13.10.20
QuestCap Announces Uplisting to NEO Exchange and Transition to Single Purpose Company

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:43 Uhr
660
Copper One: Top Management, aussichtsreiche Kupferprojekte und ein vielversprechender Name