Collection Sites Announces Agreement to Offer COVID-19 Testing Services and Protocols for The Elf On The Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey

Collection Sites will coordinate COVID-19 testing for over 70 event-related employees to help ensure people can safely enjoy a holiday experience during the pandemic. The event is an immersive drive-through spectacle that draws on The Elf on the Shelf intellectual property and includes original music, performances, light displays, and more. It will take place in Pomona, California over an 8-week period starting November 12 th and is expected to welcome over 100,000 people. The Elf On The Shelf has a large fan base with 17 million monthly website page views, 3.8+ million app downloads, and 2.5+ million social media followers.

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestCap Inc. (“ QuestCap ” or the “Company” ) ( NEO: QSC; OTC:COPRF; FRA:34C1 ) , through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Collection Sites, LLC has signed a binding letter of intent with Elf Attractions LLC, the producer of The Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey, to implement COVID-19 testing protocols for event employees. Elf Attractions LLC, a joint venture between Constellation Immersive and DeepDreem IM, produces The Elf on the Shelf-themed attractions in association with The Lumistella Company, creators and owners of The Elf on the Shelf intellectual property.

“With the holiday season upon us, we are extremely excited to be able to work with Elf Attractions to ensure The Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey will be a safe and exciting spectacle for all,” stated Mr. Doug Sommerville, CEO of QuestCap. “The Collection Sites team is striving to be the leader in convenient and effective COVID-19 testing. They are focused on helping Americans and business return to normal life by making testing a normal routine for everyone, and helping Elf Attractions put on an event in this new COVID environment is a perfect example of how we can restore reality responsibly.”

The COVID-19 testing and operating protocols have been developed by Dr. Glenn Copeland and Dr. Lawrence Steinman, medical experts and QuestCap advisors, who will help ensure the safety of employees and, by extension, event-goers. The protocols consist of digital temperature checks, symptom questionnaires, and a suite of COVID-19 testing along with social distancing and proper recording and reporting for contact tracing purposes.

“By working with Collection Sites to implement proper testing protocols for our employees, we can keep the Christmas spirit alive and deliver a safe event for employees and customers,” says Marty LaSalle, Co-Head of Constellation Immersive. “Through their previous testing partnerships, Collection Sites has demonstrated their ability to help safely operate businesses and we are excited to be working with them this holiday season.”