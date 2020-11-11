 

Clikia Corp Nearing Third Purchase Order from Luxury Retail Partner

FORT LEE, NJ, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Clikia Corp. (OTC:CLKA) (“Clikia” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the global custom luxury goods marketplace, is pleased to announce that the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Maison Luxe, is in negotiations for a third substantial order from Signet International Group (“Signet”) (SignetInternationalGroup.com), a leading player in marketing and distributing luxury branded products.

The Company has already participated in two prior substantial orders with Signet. Details on this third potential order will be announced if and when an agreement is finalized.

Anil Idnani, CEO of Clikia and Founder of Maison Luxe, commented, “Signet has been a tremendous partner and distribution channel for our Maison Luxe segment, and we continue to see every reason to believe this is a long-term relationship with important implications for our performance as a supplier to retail partners, which has become a significant and lucrative factor in our model.”

Management notes that the Company is also working to expand its Board of Directors, and has entered advanced discussions with several experienced and qualified candidates. More details on this process will be released in coming days and weeks as well.

About Clikia Corp

Clikia Corp. was incorporated in 2002 in the State of Nevada, under the name MK Automotive, Inc. Our corporate name changed to Clikia Corp. in July 2017. In April 2020, our company experienced a change in control, pursuant to which Mr. Anil Idnani became our controlling shareholder and sole officer and director. Following such change-in-control transaction, in May 2020, we acquired all of the assets, including the going business, of Maison Luxe, LLC, a Delaware limited liability. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, Maison Luxe, Inc., a Wyoming corporation, now owns the acquired assets and operates the acquired business of Maison Luxe, LLC. Currently, this constitutes the entirety of our company’s business operations. Our company’s newly elected sole officer and director, Mr. Anil Idnani, founded the recently acquired Maison Luxe business with the vision of offering highly desired luxury retail consumer items that are responsibly sourced and affordable to the end customer. Because of the dynamics and structure with the luxury retail industry, customers who desire luxury items are unable to avail themselves of such items, due to the unreliable nature of sellers and exorbitant prices. It is this void in the marketplace that Mr. Idnani identified as a business opportunity and established Maison Luxe to provide customers with the experience of purchasing luxury items as a standard. The business known as “Maison Luxe” was founded in January 2020, with the vision of becoming an industry leader in luxury retail. Maison Luxe focuses its efforts primarily within the fine time pieces and jewelry segments both on a wholesale and B2C (business-to-consumer) basis. The Company now also owns its Amani Jewelers subsidiary, which operates in the jewelry marketplace, with a strategic focus on the rapidly growing lab-grown diamonds market.

