 

Point-of-Care Industry Expert, Angelo Campano, Joins OptimizeRx Executive Leadership as Senior Vice President and Principal of Agency Channels

Campano Brings More than 15 Years of Experience Leading Digital Channel Partnerships and Innovation

ROCHESTER, Mich., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of digital health solutions for life science companies, physicians and patients, has appointed Angelo Campano to the new position of senior vice president and principal of agency channels.

Campano will be responsible for driving the strategic growth and expansion of OptimizeRx partnerships with healthcare advertising agencies. This includes implementing point-of-care engagement programs designed for specific populations of patients and providers.

“Angelo is an incredibly well-respected thought leader, innovator and strategist in point-of-care solutions, and we are honored to have him join our team,” said Steve Silvestro, chief commercial officer at OptimizeRx. “His proven ability to develop partnerships that bring digital touchpoints together at the point-of-care greatly complements our mission of helping life sciences be present throughout the care journey.

“As we evolve our platform to meet the growing need for connectivity and even greater focus on specialty medications, Angelo’s expertise will help us drive even more growth and accelerate innovation in the collaboration between healthcare stakeholders.”

The OptimizeRx digital health and communication platform connects the treatment support of life sciences to all stages of a patient’s care journey, and helps people afford and stay on medications through the doctor-recommended course of treatment.

The company’s point-of-care expansions this year include partnerships with Change Healthcare and Epion. It has also added point-of-dispense touchpoints through a new partnership with Higi, which represents innovative new modes of delivery for healthcare advertising agencies who are looking to serve valuable support content on behalf of life science organizations. It has also added point-of-dispense touchpoints through a new partnership with Higi, which represents innovative new modes of delivery for healthcare advertising agencies who are looking to serve valuable support content on behalf of life science organizations.

