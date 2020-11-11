Canadian Electricity Association Chooses NexTech AR’s InfernoAR Platform to Host 2020 Virtual Powering Partnerships Summit

NexTech’s rapid global expansion continues with its interactive virtual platform selected by executives and leaders as the go to platform for transformation for today and for the future.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality for eCommerce, AR learning applications, AR-enhanced video conferencing and virtual events today announced that the Canadian Electricity Association (CEA) has chosen its InfernoAR platform to transform its annual Powering Partnerships Summit , taking place November 23-26, 2020, into a completely virtual collaborative experience. The company continues to expand both its technology offerings and its global footprint for virtual experiences as the digital transformation accelerates.



During this annual summit, CEA brings together electricity sector CEOs and C-level representatives from across Canada, council and committee chairs, corporate partners, and elected officials. This exclusive event offers an opportunity for leaders to collaborate on new strategies, technologies and innovations that can help the electricity sector navigate the current crisis while simultaneously preparing for the future.

The Summit is often attended by CEA membership groups including Toronto Hydro, Ontario Power, TC Energy and more, and has featured well known speakers including Amber Mack, Peter Mansbridge and Justin Trudeau. This year, it will feature speakers from Hydro Quebec, the Edison Electric Institute, the International Emissions Trading Association (IETA), Oracle and many more.

NexTech will work with CEA to transform the 2020 Powering Partnerships Summit into a four-day online event, offering valued global stakeholders an opportunity to attend and participate in conversations from anywhere in the world. The event will retain all the features of CEA’s annual Summit in a virtual capacity including keynote addresses, award sessions and panel discussions through the enterprise-level streaming and on-demand content capabilities of InfernoAR. With the scalability of this platform, NexTech will also enable CEA to extend its visibility and opportunities through these global, virtual events.