Partner Communications to Release Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 25, 2020

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 10.00 a.m. Eastern Time / 5.00 p.m. Israel Time.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or "the Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR ), a leading Israeli communications operator, announced today that the Company's financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 will be released on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

Please dial the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) in order to participate:

International: +972.3.918.0691

North America toll-free: +1.888.407.2553

A live webcast of the call will also be available on Partner's Investors Relations website at: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby

If you are unavailable to join live, the replay of the call will be available from November 25, 2020 until December 9, 2020, at the following numbers:

International: +972.3.925.5927

North America toll-free: +1.877.456.0009

In addition, the archived webcast of the call will be available on Partner's Investor Relations website at the above address for approximately three months.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner’s ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner see: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005463/en/