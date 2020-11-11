Stryker completes acquisition of Wright Medical

“This acquisition enhances our global market position in trauma and extremities, providing significant opportunities to advance innovation and reach more patients,” said Kevin Lobo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Stryker. “We welcome the Wright Medical team to Stryker and look forward to growing the combined business by delivering solutions that improve patient outcomes.”

Wright Medical brings a highly complementary product portfolio and customer base to Stryker’s trauma and extremities business. The company is a recognized leader in the upper extremities (shoulder, elbow, wrist and hand), lower extremities (foot and ankle) and biologics market segments, which are among the fastest growing segments in orthopaedics. Wright Medical also has advanced preoperative planning technology and sufficient scale to enable the combined business to have a more focused business unit approach.

As previously mentioned, Stryker is not providing guidance on fourth-quarter earnings given the uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company’s intention is to provide 2021 guidance, including the impact of Wright Medical, along with the planned earnings release in January 2021.

Completion of Tender Offer and Mergers

As previously announced, the cash tender offer for all outstanding ordinary shares of Wright Medical for $30.75 per share, without interest and less applicable withholding taxes, by Stryker B.V., an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Stryker, expired at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on November 10, 2020. American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, the depositary for the tender offer, has advised Stryker B.V. that 124,901,861 Wright Medical ordinary shares, representing approximately 96% of the outstanding Wright Medical ordinary shares, were validly tendered pursuant to the tender offer and not properly withdrawn prior to the expiration time. All of the conditions to the tender offer have been satisfied, and on November 11, 2020, Stryker B.V. accepted for payment, and will promptly pay for, all shares validly tendered pursuant to the tender offer and not properly withdrawn.