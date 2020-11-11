STOCKHOLM, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch based Longship Group BV is pleased to announce the acquisition of 50 percent of Wagle Chartering AS. Wagle Chartering is a competitive broker, agent and commercial manager based in Moss, Norway. This acquisition of the Groningen based shipping company is in line with Longship's strategy to enhance its position in Scandinavia and additionally to enable active participation in the ongoing consolidation of the dry bulk short sea market. Wagle Chartering and Longship enjoy already a long-standing cooperation and therefore will optimize their synergies to become a notable player in Northern Europe.

- Our acquisition of Wagle Chartering complements our overall service offering as industrial carrier, as we can now provide a wider spectrum of sizes to the shortsea trade. Industrial Shipping is deeply embedded in the core of both companies and this investment therefore constitutes a perfect match. The Norwegian roots that Longship is already having will now become even stronger, says Øyvind Sivertsen, CEO of Longship. Originally from Bergen in Norway with a long career within shipping and based in Groningen, the Netherlands, for 15 years.