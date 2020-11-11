Shift4 Payments to Participate in Citi’s 2020 Financial Technology Virtual Conference

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payment processing solutions, today announced that Jared Isaacman, CEO, Brad Herring, CFO, and Taylor Lauber, CSO, will participate in a fireside chat at Citi’s 2020 Financial Technology Virtual Conference on Wednesday, November 18, beginning at 9:00 AM Eastern. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.

Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the fireside chat by visiting the Events & Presentations section of Shift4 Payments’ Investor Relations website https://investors.shift4.com/overview/default.aspx or clicking this link.