 

Shift4 Payments to Participate in Citi’s 2020 Financial Technology Virtual Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.11.2020, 14:00  |   |   |   

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payment processing solutions, today announced that Jared Isaacman, CEO, Brad Herring, CFO, and Taylor Lauber, CSO, will participate in a fireside chat at Citi’s 2020 Financial Technology Virtual Conference on Wednesday, November 18, beginning at 9:00 AM Eastern. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.

Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the fireside chat by visiting the Events & Presentations section of Shift4 Payments’ Investor Relations website https://investors.shift4.com/overview/default.aspx or clicking this link.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omnichannel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of commerce-enabling services. The company’s technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, ecommerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than $200 billion in payments volume for over 200,000 businesses in 2019. For more information, visit shift4.com.

Zeit
05.11.20
Shift4 Payments Acquires 3dcart Ecommerce Platform
05.11.20
Shift4 Payments Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
29.10.20
Shift4 Announces Closing of Offering of $450.0 Million of Senior Notes due 2026
15.10.20
Shift4 Announces Pricing of Offering of $450.0 Million of Senior Notes due 2026
14.10.20
Shift4 Payments Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
13.10.20
Shift4 Payments Announces Senior Notes Offering

ZeitTitel
24.10.20
5
Shift4 Payments - Fintech mit Potenzial