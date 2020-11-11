 

Zebra Technologies’ Enterprise Browser Now Available for Trial and Purchase on SAP App Center

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced that its Zebra Enterprise Browser application is now available for trial and online purchase on SAP App Center, the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings. Zebra Enterprise Browser integrates with SAP S/4HANA and delivers built-in security, administrative controls and lightning fast rendering to customers.

“Zebra is excited to introduce its first application on SAP App Center,” said James Pemberton, Director of ISV Strategy, Zebra Technologies. “The integration of Zebra Enterprise Browser with internet Transaction Service (ITS) mobile solutions enables keyboard layouts and other capabilities for SAP technology for operation on Zebra devices. Zebra is committed to working closely with businesses that use SAP solutions to help improve their productivity and make it easier to use SAP applications on Zebra devices.”

Zebra’s application serves as a mobile browser that companies can trust to run their lines of business. It helps developers save time by quickly building applications with minimal coding and simplifies device operating system upgrades driving increased productivity. Developers using Zebra Enterprise Browser can maximize the value of their mobile devices by integrating nearly all device features into their web-based applications, including barcode scanning, signature capture, printing, and radio-frequency identification (RFID).

At SAP App Center, businesses can discover approximately 1,600 innovative partner solutions that integrate with and extend SAP solutions. There, customers can find the SAP-validated partner apps they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made on SAP App Center, SAP will plant a tree. Find, try, and buy SAP partner solutions digitally at www.sapappcenter.com.

Zebra Technologies is an SAP silver partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications on top of market-leading technology platforms from SAP. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, public sector and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, Zebra delivers industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions to enable every asset and worker to be visible, connected and fully optimized. The company’s market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. In 2020, Zebra made Forbes Global 2000 list for the second consecutive year and was listed among Fast Company’s Best Companies for Innovators. For more information, visit www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Participate in Zebra’s Your Edge blog, follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in SAP’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC), including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. SAP cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which SAP has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and services names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Disclaimer

