Qumu to Participate at 11th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference on November 17, 2020
Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), the leading provider of best-in-class Enterprise Video technology for organizations of all sizes, will participate in the 11th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
CEO TJ Kennedy and CFO Dave Ristow will be hosting virtual meetings with investors throughout the day.
For additional information or to schedule a virtual meeting with Qumu management, please contact your Craig-Hallum representative or Qumu’s investor relations team at 949-574-3860.
About Qumu
Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU) is the leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live, on-demand and video content management solutions for enterprises. Backed by the most trusted and experienced team in the industry, the Qumu platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005212/en/Qumu Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare