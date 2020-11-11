 

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Completes Patient Enrollment in Phase 1/2a Clinical Study of OpRegen Cell Therapy for the Treatment of Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing three novel cell therapies for serious conditions, today announced the successful completion of enrollment in its 24-patient Phase 1/2a study of its lead product candidate, OpRegen. OpRegen is an investigational cell therapy consisting of retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) cells administered to the subretinal space for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) with geographic atrophy (GA). Updated interim results from the ongoing Phase 1/2a study will be presented at the 2020 American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting (AAO 2020) during the OP02V Retina, Vitreous Original Papers Session on November 15, 2020 at 10:40am Eastern Time / 7:40 am Pacific Time by Christopher D. Riemann, M.D., Vitreoretinal Surgeon and Fellowship Director, Cincinnati Eye Institute and University of Cincinnati School of Medicine. Dr. Riemann also will participate in a call to discuss the interim results on November 17, 2020 at 4:00 pm Eastern Time / 1:00 pm Pacific Time. Interested parties can access the event on the Events and Presentations section of Lineage’s website.

“Completion of patient enrollment in our OpRegen study is a significant achievement for our team and reflects the focused commitment we have made to advancing our three cell therapy product candidates. We believe the potential for transplanted cells to safely and durably treat serious diseases and conditions, particularly where traditional molecular approaches have failed, will usher in a new treatment paradigm for modern medicine. Demonstrating this potential in clinical trials is a vital step in that process and we are thankful to have reached this important milestone,” stated Brian Culley, CEO. “As a result of increased awareness of our study and promising data we reported recently, including the first known demonstration of retinal tissue restoration in a clinical setting, we were able to enroll and treat the final five patients in cohort 4 in just five weeks. We also surpassed our original goal by utilizing the Gyroscope Orbit SDS in 7 of the last 9 patients. We extend our gratitude to the participating patients, their families, and the study investigators and coordinators in both the US and Israel. With this milestone reached, our focus turns toward collecting safety and efficacy data on the most recently treated patients, evaluating options for later-stage clinical development, including with potential partners, and approaching the FDA to discuss our next steps. Our objective is to position the OpRegen program as a front-runner in the race to address an unmet need in what is widely expected to be a multi-billion-dollar dry AMD therapeutic market.”

