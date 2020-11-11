 

New National Survey Finds the Majority of Retail Pharmacies and Health Plans Are Concerned About People Actually Taking the COVID-19 Vaccine Once It’s Available

EnlivenHealth, a division of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies, today announced the findings of a new national survey which found that 67% of pharmacies and 99% of health plans responding to the survey are either “very concerned” or “somewhat concerned” about people’s willingness to take the COVID-19 vaccine once it is available. Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, 77% of pharmacies who took part in the EnlivenHealth survey said they would either be adopting or expanding year-round vaccination strategies.1

As a leading provider of patient engagement and communications technology solutions for retail pharmacies and health plans, EnlivenHealth is helping pharmacies to create and manage year-round vaccination strategies through the launch today of CareScheduler, a software as a service technology solution. CareScheduler enables hands-free scheduling and vaccine registry reporting for the eventual COVID-19 vaccine. Integrated into EnlivenHealth’s industry-leading Patient Engagement Platform, CareScheduler automates the collection of consent and vaccine administration records without patients having to handle documents in the pharmacy.

CareScheduler eliminates the need for signing physical pieces of paper and minimizes the time patients spend in the pharmacy, greatly reducing infection risk for patients and staff. Given these important benefits, it’s expected that CareScheduler will help allay the concerns of some patients about visiting the pharmacy to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

“As our national survey clearly illustrates, retail pharmacies and their health plan partners are on the frontlines of preparing for the COVID-19 vaccine and ensuring that people take it once it’s available,” said Danny Sanchez, Vice President and General Manager of EnlivenHealth. “A key part of achieving that goal is building trust in how and where the vaccine will be administrated. By automating existing manual, inefficient workflow and reporting processes and reducing physical interactions and document handling in the pharmacy itself, CareScheduler and our Patient Engagement Platform will help to keep pharmacy patients and staff healthy and safe during the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

