 

ENSEK Selects Medallia to Foster Employee Engagement

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.11.2020, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced that ENSEK, a leading provider of software solutions for the energy sector has selected Medallia Crowdicity to foster employee engagement and provide employees the opportunity to help shape the future of the company.

With Medallia Crowdicity, ENSEK will engage employees in sharing their breakthrough ideas around company diversity, improving the overall work environment and new product innovations.

“ENSEK has seen a strong growth trajectory over the past few years, including an international expansion and growth of our SaaS platform, Ignition. Innovation is at the heart of everything we do and a key part of our culture. Medallia Crowdicity gives ENSEK a platform to collect and challenge new ideas, as we work to scale sustainably,” James Kirk, chief technology officer for ENSEK.

Ideas crowdsourced from the company’s employee community will help ENSEK define new processes and identify ways to innovate their next generation of software solutions.

“It’s very exciting to see companies like ENSEK taking employee experience and engagement to the next level by introducing crowdsourcing across the organization. The future of work is here now and engaging with employees whether remotely or on premise will be a key factor in retention,” said Greg Philotis, head of EMEA for Medallia.

