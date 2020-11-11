Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund Inc. (CPREIF) Announces Tender Offer

Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund Inc. (“CPREIF” or the “Fund”) which offers Class S Shares (CPRSX), Class T Shares (CPRTX), Class D Shares (CPRDX) and Class I Shares (CPREX), announced today that the Fund’s Board of Directors has approved a tender offer for up to 5.0% of the Fund’s aggregate net asset value (“NAV”), subject to the right to purchase additional shares representing up to 2.0% of the Fund’s NAV without amending or extending the offer. The tender offer will be conducted at a price equal to the Fund’s NAV per share of common stock on the day on which the tender offer expires. The Fund intends to commence its tender offer on or about December 14, 2020, with the expiration of the tender offer currently expected to be January 14, 2021.

The tender offer will be made, and the stockholders of the Fund will be notified, in accordance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and other applicable rules and regulations. The tender offer described in this announcement has not yet commenced. This announcement is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to buy shares of the Fund. The tender offer will be made only by an Offer to Purchase, a Repurchase Request Form, and related documents. As soon as the tender offer commences, the Fund will file a tender offer statement on Schedule TO with the SEC, which will include an Offer to Purchase and related Repurchase Request Form. STOCKHOLDERS OF THE FUND SHOULD READ THESE DOCUMENTS BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN THE TERMS OF THE TENDER OFFER. Documents filed with the SEC are available to investors for free at the SEC’s website (http://www.sec.gov).

CPREIF is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that continuously offers its common stock. The Fund’s investment manager, Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources and the Fund’s investment sub-adviser, Clarion Partners, LLC (“Clarion Partners”), is an indirect, majority-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources. In addition, the Fund’s securities sub-adviser, Western Asset Management Company, LLC (“Western Asset”), also is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources.