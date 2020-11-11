COVID-19 Raises Anxiety Levels for College Students by Presenting Extraordinary Health and Financial Challenges

AIG Retirement Services, a leading retirement plan provider for tax-exempt and public sector employers including education institutions, and EVERFI, the nation’s leading social impact education innovator, today announced the results of a new survey of over 7,000 college students nationwide on topics ranging from the impact of COVID-19 on their education, to personal finance and mental health.

The findings reveal that 41% of college students are feeling more anxious about the current school year due to the global pandemic and less than half (47%) say they feel prepared to manage their stress and anxiety. Students are also worried about their health and well-being, saying their three biggest COVID-19 concerns are getting sick (42%), the well-being of their family (39%) and their mental health (35%).

The high level of uncertainty also has financial implications, with one-third (32%) saying COVID-19 has placed extra financial stress on their family. To meet these challenges, one in four college students (23%) have considered applying for or have already applied for additional scholarships and grants. Similarly, because of the pandemic, one in five (21%) have considered or have already taken on additional work to help pay for the cost of college.

College students are developing strong financial habits amid pandemic

Surprisingly, despite all the new stress and uncertainty, college students surveyed this year are showing better financial preparedness and financial habits than previous years. These improvements in college student personal finance habits include:

75% stop spending when cash is running low, up from 64% in the 2019-2020 academic year;

72% check their bank account balances regularly, up from 65%; and

57% always make more than the minimum payment on their credit card, up from 42%.

Looking ahead, students plan to carry several already good financial habits into the future:

Student Loans: 76% of college students plan to make their college student loan payments on time, up from 68% last year. Similarly, 76% plan to pay off all their student loans in full, up from 66%.

Credit Cards: In the next year, 71% of respondents plan to pay off their credit card bills on time, up from 60%. Further, 61% plan to pay their entire credit card bill each month to avoid paying interest, up from 52%.

Budgeting: In the year ahead, 53% plan to create a budget to track their spending and saving, modestly up from 48%. Further, 57% plan to follow a budget to limit their spending, a small increase from 53%.

“Despite the toll the pandemic has taken on their well-being, college students have proven to be resilient in the face of hardship,” said Rob Scheinerman, Chief Executive Officer of AIG Retirement Services. “This generation is demonstrating positive personal finance behaviors that will make a real difference for their future. Our hope is they come out of this pandemic safely and in good health—prepared with the financial tools that can serve them well for years to come.”