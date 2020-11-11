 

1847 Goedeker to Host Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call on November 16

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American: GOED) (“Goedeker’s” or the “Company”), a one-stop e-commerce destination for appliances, furniture, home goods, and related products, will host a conference call and audio webcast on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 4:15 p.m. ET to discuss and answer questions about the Company's operational and financial highlights for the third quarter of 2020. The Company will release financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020 before the opening of the market on November 16, 2020.

“The months of July through October continued the improving metrics for orders, cash flow and revenues as Goedeker’s prepares for improving vendor inventories to meet this significant demand for the products we sell. We remain very bullish on the Goedeker’s model and the acquisition of Appliances Connection,” commented Doug Moore, CEO.

 

Event:

1847 Goedeker Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

 

Date:

Monday, November 16, 2020

 

Time:

4:15 p.m. Eastern Time

 

Live Call:

+1-833-529-0213 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-236-389-2113 (International)

 

Conf. ID:

4585388

 

Webcast:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2634270/06CA6B7A886A4F5763D47A67CBEAF2D8

 

An audio-only webcast of the call can be accessed through the "Investors" section of Goedeker's website and a recording will be made available following the close of the call. To access the webcast, please visit Goedeker’s Investors page approximately 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

About 1847 Goedeker Inc.

1847 Goedeker is an industry leading e-commerce destination for appliances, furniture, and home goods. Since its founding in 1951, Goedeker’s has transformed from a local brick and mortar operation serving the St. Louis metro area to a respected nationwide omnichannel retailer that offers one-stop shopping for national and global brands. While the Company maintains its St. Louis showroom, over 90% of sales are placed through its website (www.goedekers.com). Goedeker’s provides visitors an easy to navigate shopping experience and offers more than 185,000 items organized by category and product features. Specialization in the home category has enabled Goedeker’s to build a shopping experience and an advanced logistics infrastructure that is tailored to the unique characteristics of the market. Learn more at www.goedekers.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on 1847 Goedeker Inc.’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and 1847 Goedeker Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.



