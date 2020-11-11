VictoryShares Expands Suite of Thematic ETFs

The launch of VTRN and SHLD follows the introduction of the VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) and further expands the VictoryShares suite of thematic ETFs.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today announced that it has launched the VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF (VTRN) and the VictoryShares Protect America ETF (SHLD). Both ETFs began trading on Nasdaq Stock Market in early November 2020.

VTRN seeks to provide investment results that track the performance of the Veterans Select IndexSM, before fees and expenses. The Index is designed to capture the performance of publicly traded companies with outstanding records as employers of Veterans and members of the National Guard and Reserves.

Victory Capital also announced that it will allocate a portion of the fees from VTRN to its financial readiness initiative for the military community. The program is designed to deliver practical information, expert insights and educational resources that support former and current members of the military and their families in preparing for and managing their financial futures.

SHLD tracks an index that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify companies that are on the forefront of protecting our great nation. This includes companies that have defense-related contracts with and provide services to the Departments of Homeland Security, Energy, Defense and NASA. Additionally, companies can be included based on their contribution to the advancements of intellectual property and patents related to aerospace and defense.

SHLD seeks to provide investment results that track the performance of the Nasdaq Yewno Aerospace & Defense Index before fees and expenses. Companies are selected for the Index based on proprietary data aggregated through a unique artificial intelligence framework.

“Today as our nation honors our Veterans, we are very pleased to introduce two ETFs that align with the values and interests of the U.S. military community,” said Mannik Dhillon, CFA, CAIA, President, VictoryShares and Solutions. “We are committed to addressing the unique financial goals of the military community, whether it’s through specially designed products, financial readiness support or employment opportunities. We wish our Veterans and service members a very happy Veterans Day. Thank you for your service.”