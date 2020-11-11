CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Submission of European Marketing Authorisation for Arimoclomol to Treat Niemann-Pick Disease Type C

CytRx Corporation (OTCQB: CYTR) (“CytRx” or the “Company”), a specialized biopharmaceutical company focused on research and development for the oncology and neurodegenerative disease categories, today highlighted that Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA) (NASDAQ:ORPH) (“Orphazyme”) has submitted a Marketing Authorisation Application (“MAA”) to the European Medicines Agency (“EMA”) for arimoclomol in the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease Type C (“NPC”). CytRx has an agreement with Orphazyme that can yield potential milestone payments and future royalties paid on sales of arimoclomol.

This submission of an MAA to the EMA comes on the heels of Orphazyme filing a New Drug Application (“NDA”) in the United States for arimoclomol in the treatment of NPC. The NDA is currently under Priority Review with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (“PDUFA”) target action date of March 17, 2021. It is also important to note that arimoclomol was previously granted Orphan Drug Designation in Europe and the U.S. and it received the FDA’s Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy Designations for NPC as well as Rare Pediatric Disease Designations in the U.S.

With respect to the submission of an MAA to the EMA, Orphazyme’s Chief Executive Officer delivered the following statement this week:

“This filing in Europe is a significant milestone for Orphazyme as we work toward our first potential approvals of arimoclomol in major markets. There are few options today that can address the devastating effects of NPC, and we are hopeful we can address an important need for this community. We look forward to working with EMA as they complete their review of our application.”

Steven Kriegsman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CytRx, added:

“We are pleased that Orphazyme is building momentum and making strong progress in its pursuit of potential approvals for arimoclomol to treat NPC with both the FDA and EMA. Given the lack of treatment options for individuals afflicted with NPC, arimoclomol represents a possible breakthrough for patients with this brutal disease. We are encouraged that Orphazyme has publicly disclosed that it is investing in a strong foundation to underpin arimoclomol’s prospective commercialization and distribution for NPC if it receives requisite approvals in March 2021.”