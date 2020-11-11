 

Proofpoint to Present at Upcoming Investor Events

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced its scheduled participation in several upcoming investor events.

Gary Steele, chief executive officer, and Paul Auvil, chief financial officer, will present in:

  • The RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Virtual Summit at 4:00 p.m. ET on November 18, 2020
  • The 2020 Wells Fargo TMT Summit at 4:40 p.m. ET on December 1, 2020
  • The NASDAQ Virtual Investor Conference at 9:00 a.m. ET on December 3, 2020

Paul Auvil, chief financial officer, and Jason Starr, vice president of investor relations, will present in:

  • The Needham Virtual Security, Networking, and Communications Conference and Internet Conference at 11:45 a.m. ET on November 17, 2020
  • The Credit Suisse Technology Conference at 10:50 a.m. ET on December 2, 2020

A live webcast of these presentations will be accessible from the investors page of Proofpoint’s website at investors.proofpoint.com.

About Proofpoint, Inc.
Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) is a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including more than half of the Fortune 1000, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com.

Connect with Proofpoint: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube

Proofpoint is a registered trademark or tradename of Proofpoint, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

PROOFPOINT INVESTOR CONTACT:
Jason Starr
Proofpoint, Inc.
(408) 585-4351
jstarr@proofpoint.com

PROOFPOINT MEDIA CONTACT:
Kristy Campbell 
Proofpoint, Inc.
(408) 517-4710
kcampbell@proofpoint.com


