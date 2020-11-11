Jounce Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data from JTX-8064 Program at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 35th Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today reported new preclinical data on JTX-8064, the first tumor-associated macrophage program from their Translational Science Platform, at the 2020 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 35th Annual Meeting. The poster presentation includes preclinical human histoculture data highlighting Jounce’s approach to identifying potential predictive and pharmacodynamic (PD) markers of response to JTX-8064 that may identify patients more likely to benefit from JTX-8064 monotherapy or in combination with PD-1 inhibitors.

“The JTX-8064 poster at SITC showcases the strength of our Translational Science Platform for identification of targets and potential predictive and PD biomarkers to inform indication selection in our first clinical trial,” said Elizabeth Trehu, M.D., chief medical officer of Jounce Therapeutics. “The mechanism of action of JTX-8064 coupled with this histoculture data suggests the potential to address PD1 inhibitor resistant tumors. The data presented at SITC supports the exploration of potential predictive biomarkers to identify patients more likely to benefit from JTX-8064 alone or in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor. We will be including retrospective assessment of potential predictive biomarkers in the first in human clinical trial, for which we expect to commence enrollment by the end of the year.”

In a poster titled “Evaluating Biomarkers of JTX-8064 (anti-LILRB2/ILT4 monoclonal antibody) in an Ex Vivo Human Tumor Histoculture System to Inform Clinical Development,” Jounce researchers highlighted:

PD responses to JTX-8064 can be measured preclinically in an ex vivo human tumor histoculture system

Baseline LILRB2, classical MHC I molecules and macrophage markers predict PD response to JTX-8064 in histoculture samples and will be an important component of indication selection in the clinic

Some tumor samples that do not have a PD response to either JTX-8064 or anti-PD-1 antibodies alone respond to the combination of both agents, suggesting that JTX-8064-mediated LILRB2 inhibition could be a critical component in rescuing responsiveness

Ex vivo evaluation of human tumors identified hypotheses for both predictive and PD markers that can be evaluated in the clinical development of JTX-8064

The poster is available on the “Our Pipeline” section of the Jounce Therapeutics website at www.jouncetx.com.