 

Jounce Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data from JTX-8064 Program at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 35th Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.11.2020, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

-Preclinical data highlight Jounce’s approach to identify potential predictive and pharmacodynamic biomarkers to identify patients who may benefit from JTX-8064-

-Enrollment in Phase 1 monotherapy and PD-1 inhibitor combination trial planned to begin by year-end 2020-

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today reported new preclinical data on JTX-8064, the first tumor-associated macrophage program from their Translational Science Platform, at the 2020 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 35th Annual Meeting. The poster presentation includes preclinical human histoculture data highlighting Jounce’s approach to identifying potential predictive and pharmacodynamic (PD) markers of response to JTX-8064 that may identify patients more likely to benefit from JTX-8064 monotherapy or in combination with PD-1 inhibitors.

“The JTX-8064 poster at SITC showcases the strength of our Translational Science Platform for identification of targets and potential predictive and PD biomarkers to inform indication selection in our first clinical trial,” said Elizabeth Trehu, M.D., chief medical officer of Jounce Therapeutics. “The mechanism of action of JTX-8064 coupled with this histoculture data suggests the potential to address PD1 inhibitor resistant tumors. The data presented at SITC supports the exploration of potential predictive biomarkers to identify patients more likely to benefit from JTX-8064 alone or in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor. We will be including retrospective assessment of potential predictive biomarkers in the first in human clinical trial, for which we expect to commence enrollment by the end of the year.”

In a poster titled Evaluating Biomarkers of JTX-8064 (anti-LILRB2/ILT4 monoclonal antibody) in an Ex Vivo Human Tumor Histoculture System to Inform Clinical Development,” Jounce researchers highlighted:

  • PD responses to JTX-8064 can be measured preclinically in an ex vivo human tumor histoculture system
  • Baseline LILRB2, classical MHC I molecules and macrophage markers predict PD response to JTX-8064 in histoculture samples and will be an important component of indication selection in the clinic
  • Some tumor samples that do not have a PD response to either JTX-8064 or anti-PD-1 antibodies alone respond to the combination of both agents, suggesting that JTX-8064-mediated LILRB2 inhibition could be a critical component in rescuing responsiveness
  • Ex vivo evaluation of human tumors identified hypotheses for both predictive and PD markers that can be evaluated in the clinical development of JTX-8064

The poster is available on the “Our Pipeline” section of the Jounce Therapeutics website at www.jouncetx.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Jounce Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jounce Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data from JTX-8064 Program at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 35th Annual Meeting -Preclinical data highlight Jounce’s approach to identify potential predictive and pharmacodynamic biomarkers to identify patients who may benefit from JTX-8064- -Enrollment in Phase 1 monotherapy and PD-1 inhibitor combination trial planned to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Liefervereinbarung mit der EU über 200 Millionen Dosen ihres ...
Monument Mining Continues to Keep Tight Control over Covid-19 Pandemic
Valneva Announces Plans for Extraordinary General Meeting to Prepare for Potential US IPO
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Kandi Technologies Announces Entry into Agreement for Registered Direct Placement of $60 Million ...
AMD Unveils AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Processors with Enhanced Performance and Power Efficiency
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Taat Inducts Dr. Cindy Orser, Life Sciences Scholar and Executive Biochemist for Projects Funded by ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
Jounce Therapeutics to Participate in a Virtual Fireside Chat at Cowen 2020 IO Next Summit
06.11.20
Jounce Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
02.11.20
Jounce Therapeutics Announces Update on Vopratelimab Program
30.10.20
Jounce Therapeutics to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Friday, November 6, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.09.20
10
Jounce Therapeutics - Die Aktie des Medizin-Nobelpreisträgers Dr. James P. Allison