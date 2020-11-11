Enlivex to Present Schedule for Sepsis, COVID-19 and Solid Cancer Programs at H.C. Wainwright’s 6th Annual Israel Conference

Nes Ziona, Israel, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today announced that it will present the clinical development schedule for its Sepsis, COVID-19 and Solid Cancer programs during a fireside chat at H.C. Wainwright’s 6 th Annual Israel Conference. See below for more details.

Event : H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Israel Conference

Format : Fireside chat (virtual)

Date & Time : Thursday November 12, 10:00 EST.

Webcast Link : https://journey.ct.events/view/016a15e6-144a-4951-9b8a-7bce37f27340

During the fireside chat, company management will provide an update on the clinical and preclinical development of AllocetraTM for the following indications:

Sepsis

Phase IIb trial in sepsis patients remains on track for initiation in Q4 2020.

This Phase IIb trial expects to enroll up to 160 patients.

Interim clinical results are expected in Q3 2021.

COVID-19

Phase II trial ongoing, interim clinical results expected by year-end 2020.

Approved vaccines are not expected to eliminate the need for effective COVID-19 treatments. Assuming approved vaccines will have an average efficacy of 85%, expected cases of severe and critical COVID-19 are likely to be at 15% of the rate of current severe/critical cases. Some of the population may choose to remain unvaccinated.

Positive Phase II data, if obtained, could potentially open regulatory pathways to initiate clinical trials in other indications associated with organ dysfunction and failure.

Solid Cancers

Additional preclinical characterization of the mechanism of action of Allocetra TM in solid cancers that have no effective therapies remains ongoing.

Enlivex is working to establish preclinical and clinical collaborations with leading cancer medical centers in the U.S.

ABOUT ENLIVEX

Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs) such as sepsis and COVID-19, as well as enhancement of immune activity against solid tumors in combination with CAR-T or immune checkpoint therapies.