 

Enlivex to Present Schedule for Sepsis, COVID-19 and Solid Cancer Programs at H.C. Wainwright’s 6th Annual Israel Conference

Nes Ziona, Israel, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today announced that it will present the clinical development schedule for its Sepsis, COVID-19 and Solid Cancer programs during a fireside chat at H.C. Wainwright’s 6th Annual Israel Conference. See below for more details.

Conference Details:

Event: H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Israel Conference

Format: Fireside chat (virtual)

Date & Time: Thursday November 12, 10:00 EST.

Webcast Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/016a15e6-144a-4951-9b8a-7bce37f27340

During the fireside chat, company management will provide an update on the clinical and preclinical development of AllocetraTM for the following indications:

Sepsis

  • Phase IIb trial in sepsis patients remains on track for initiation in Q4 2020.
  • This Phase IIb trial expects to enroll up to 160 patients.
  • Interim clinical results are expected in Q3 2021.

COVID-19

  • Phase II trial ongoing, interim clinical results expected by year-end 2020.
  • Approved vaccines are not expected to eliminate the need for effective COVID-19 treatments.
    • Assuming approved vaccines will have an average efficacy of 85%, expected cases of severe and critical COVID-19 are likely to be at 15% of the rate of current severe/critical cases.
    • Some of the population may choose to remain unvaccinated.
  • Positive Phase II data, if obtained, could potentially open regulatory pathways to initiate clinical trials in other indications associated with organ dysfunction and failure.

Solid Cancers

  • Additional preclinical characterization of the mechanism of action of AllocetraTM in solid cancers that have no effective therapies remains ongoing.
  • Enlivex is working to establish preclinical and clinical collaborations with leading cancer medical centers in the U.S.

ABOUT ENLIVEX
Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs) such as sepsis and COVID-19, as well as enhancement of immune activity against solid tumors in combination with CAR-T or immune checkpoint therapies.

