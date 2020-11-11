ascena retail group Announces Justice Brand Holdings Wins Auction to Acquire Justice Intellectual Property

Gary Muto, Chief Executive Officer of ascena, commented, “The conclusion of the sale process for our Justice brand is a significant step forward in our efforts to complete our restructuring process and maximize value for all our stakeholders.”

MAHWAH, N.J., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ascena retail group, inc. (OTCMKTS: ASNAQ) and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “ascena” or the “Company”) today announced that, following a comprehensive sale process and a competitive auction conducted under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, Justice Brand Holdings LLC, an entity formed by Bluestar Alliance LLC (a leading brand management company), will acquire the intellectual property of ascena’s Justice brand, certain other Justice brand assets and assume certain liabilities for total consideration of approximately $90 million.

Mr. Muto continued, “The optimization of our portfolio better positions ascena for long-term success and supports our vision for the future. As we seamlessly transition ownership of Justice over the coming weeks, we remain committed to delivering meaningful experiences for our customers every day. I thank our entire team for their continued focus as we prepare for the important holiday season.”

Justice stores will remain open and continue serving customers through the holiday season. A wind down of all Justice locations is expected to conclude by early 2021. In addition, Justice customers can continue to shop online at www.shopjustice.com through the holidays.

The transaction is subject to approval by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia (the “Court”) and certain other customary closing conditions. A hearing to seek Court approval is scheduled for November 12, 2020. The transaction is expected to close before the end of November 2020.

The Company continues to operate its Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lane Bryant and Lou & Grey brands through its retail stores and online.

Additional Information

Additional resources for customers and other stakeholders, and other information on ascena’s financial restructuring, can be accessed by visiting the Company’s restructuring website at https://www.ascenaretail.com/restructuring/ . Court filings and other documents related to the Chapter 11 process are available at http://cases.primeclerk.com/ascena , by calling the Company’s claims agent, Prime Clerk, toll-free at (877) 930-4319 (toll free) or (347) 899-4594 (international) or sending an email to ascenainfo@primeclerk.com .