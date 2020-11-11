 

ORYZON to Present Further Positive Efficacy Data From Iadademstat ALICE Phase IIa Trial at the 62nd Congress of the American Society of Hematology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.11.2020, 14:00  |  29   |   |   
  • Will also present at Jefferies 2020 Virtual London Healthcare Conference
  • CEO to participate in a Borderline Personality Disorder Day panel

MADRID, Spain and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announced today that the company will present additional preliminary safety and efficacy data from one of its ongoing Phase IIa clinical trials with iadademstat, ALICE, at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Conference, ASH 2020, to be held virtually on December 5-8.

The company will present an e-poster entitled “Robust Efficacy Signals in Elderly AML Patients Treated with Iadademstat in Combination with Azacitidine (ALICE Phase IIa Trial)l”, which will be available through the on-demand Virtual Congress platform as of Sunday, December 6, 07:00 am PT. In accordance with the embargo terms and conditions for presentation at ASH, data will be released on the same day as the e-poster. The abstract can be visited at https://ash.confex.com/ash/2020/webprogram/Paper134310.html 

ALICE ("An AML trial with LSD1i in Combination with azacitidine in the Elderly") is a single arm, open-label Phase IIa clinical trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability, dose finding and efficacy of iadademstat in combination with azacitidine in older patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in first line therapy.

Dr. Carlos Buesa, Oryzon’s CEO, will present at Jefferies 2020 Virtual London Healthcare Conference, to be held on November 17-19. Oryzon’s video presentation will take place Wednesday, November 18, at 12:20 pm GMT. The company will also hold one-on-one meetings with other pharmaceutical companies, investors and analysts. See more info at https://www.jefferies.com/OurFirm/Conferences/325/.

Additionally, the company will participate in the virtual Borderline Personality Disorder Day organized by the Spanish BPD Association, AMAI-TLP on November 20th. Dr. Buesa will participate in an Expert’s Panel with a talk entitled “Vafidemstat in personalized medicine for CNS: epigenetic keys for the treatment of BPD and other psychiatric diseases”.

About Oryzon
Founded in 2000 in Barcelona, Spain, Oryzon (ISIN Code: ES0167733015) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company considered as the European champion in Epigenetics. Oryzon has one of the strongest portfolios in the field. Oryzon’s LSD1 program has rendered two compounds, vafidemstat and iadademstat, in clinical trials. In addition, Oryzon has ongoing programs for developing inhibitors against other epigenetic targets. Oryzon has a strong technological platform for biomarker identification and performs biomarker and target validation for a variety of malignant and neurological diseases. Oryzon has offices in Spain and the United States. For more information, visit www.oryzon.com

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
ORYZON Receives Approval to Start PORTICO Phase IIb Trial with Vafidemstat in Borderline Personality Disorder
02.11.20
Oryzon Announces Appointment of Dr. Torsten Hoffmann as Global R&D Director and Retirement of Dr. Tamara Maes
26.10.20
ORYZON Reports Results for Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 and Provides Corporate Update
15.10.20
ORYZON Publishes Paper in Journal of Clinical Oncology Demonstrating Relevance of Iadademstat in Leukemia