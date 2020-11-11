 

Kronos Bio Announces Participation in the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced that members of the management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at 7:20 p.m. GMT (2:20 p.m. ET).

The fireside chat will be webcast live from the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.kronosbio.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for one month following the event.

About Kronos Bio, Inc.
Kronos Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing therapies that seek to transform the lives of those affected by cancer. The company focuses on targeting dysregulated transcription factors and the regulatory networks within cells that drive cancerous growth. Kronos Bio’s lead investigational therapy is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) in development for the treatment of NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company is also developing KB-0742, an oral inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 (CDK9), for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors.

Kronos Bio is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has a research facility in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit www.kronosbio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Contact:
Stephanie Yao
Executive Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
650-525-6605
media@kronosbio.com




