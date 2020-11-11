 

Avadel Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming November 2020 Investor Conferences

DUBLIN, Ireland, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a company focused on developing FT218, an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate for treating excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients with narcolepsy, announced today that members of the Avadel management team will present at both the Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference and the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference that are being held in November 2020.

   
Event: Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference 
Date:  Monday, November 16
Time:  9:20 a.m. ET
Webcast:  A webcast will be available at the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.avadel.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available on Avadel’s website for 90 days following the presentation.
   
Event: Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 18th 
Time:  6:45 p.m. GMT (1:45 p.m. ET)
Webcast: A webcast will be available at the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.avadel.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available on Avadel’s website for 90 days following the presentation.
   

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc:
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) is an emerging biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s primary focus is the development and FDA approval of FT218, an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients with narcolepsy. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com.

Contacts:

Tom McHugh
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (636) 449-1843
Email: tmchugh@avadel.com
        
Tim McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Phone: (212) 915.2564
Email: tim@lifesciadvisors.com


